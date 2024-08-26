Amazon returns the Galaxy A25 5G to its Prime Day price; get one while you can
Are you a Samsung phone fan looking for a new budget phone? Well, the Galaxy A35 5G may be a good choice, provided you're OK with paying its full MSRP. In case you'd prefer to get one at bargain prices, we recommend checking out the Galaxy A25 5G. This one is back at its Prime Day price on Amazon.
That's right! The ~$300 Galaxy handset is once again $50 cheaper, meaning it can be yours for about $250 on Amazon. However, should you prefer shopping at Best Buy, you can also get the same discount over there.
The camera department is respectable as well. You get a 50MP primary camera with OIS that takes great photos (given the Galaxy A25 5G's MSRP). Besides that one, you have an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP macro lens. The ultra-wide unit can take good-looking photos in the right conditions, but you shouldn't expect wonders from your macro photoshoots.
If you want a phone with its own stylus, why not consider the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023)? Usually retailing for as much as $400, the Android phone is now 43% off, meaning you save $170.
This phone's key advantage over the Samsung is, undoubtedly, the built-in stylus. But it's much more than a note-taking device. It offers reasonable performance with its Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip, has a respectable 6.6-inch display, and features more built-in storage than the Galaxy option. Besides that, the Motorola phone sports a slightly better camera on the front (16MP compared to 13MP).
So, which one is better? That's up to you to decide, depending on your personal needs. What we know for sure is that both options have their own strengths and an attractive price right now. Before you go, check out our Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) vs Samsung Galaxy A25 5G specs comparison page for additional details.
At that price point, the Samsung fella lands among the best budget phones. It has a 6.5-inch screen with 120Hz refresh rates. While most of its competitors in this segment rely on an LCD panel, the Galaxy A25 5G uses an AMOLED display with high brightness levels. In other words, if you value display quality, this bad boy is one of the best choices to go for without exceeding your budget.
Performance-wise, you can't expect flawlessness from a handset that usually costs just under $300. That said, the Exynos 1280 chip used here gives you decent horsepower for the asking price, allowing you to play some light games, watch videos, etc.
Affordable and now even cheaper than usual, the Galaxy A25 5G is a great choice for users on a budget. But Motorola fans should definitely check this alternative out.
The Motorola stylus phone you should consider
