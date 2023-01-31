Reserve the new Samsung flagship!
Upcoming event
Last chance to reserve your Samsung Galaxy S23!
Feb 01, Wed, 11:59 CST
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Reserve a Galaxy S23 with a discount before time runs out.

The Gadget Case for Galaxy S23 is to bring protection and utility to the latest Samsung flagships

Samsung
1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Gadget Case for Galaxy S23 is to bring protection and utility to the latest Samsung flagships
Have you boarded the hype train yet? We’ve got about a day left before the Samsung S23 is finally and officially unveiled at Samsung’s Unpacked Event. And despite that, there's still loads to be hyped about, like this Gadget Case for the Galaxy S23 that may have just leaked.

Last chances for a Galaxy S23 Ultra preorder reservation!

Stack the Galaxy S23 Ultra preorder reservation bonus with Samsung's preorder gifts and trade-in offers, and you may be able to get a 512GB model for just $330!
Gift
Reserve at Samsung

Just a few days to discount your Galaxy S23+ preorder!

The Samsung Galaxy S23+ preorder reservations will only be open until Samsung's Unpacked event when you can stack the $50-$100 discount to all new preorder bonuses like free 512GB storage upgrade.
Gift
Reserve at Samsung

Final call to reserve a Samsung Galaxy S23 with a bonus!

There isn't much time left to hit the Galaxy S23 reserve button here and secure an essentially free with a trade 256GB model of the fastest compact Android phone with a Samsung-exclusive Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor!
Gift
Reserve at Samsung


This — supposedly official and to-be-made by Samsung — rugged case was leaked on Twitter, so apply your grains of salt. Allegedly, it would have versions to fit your Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus or even your Galaxy S23 Ultra. And we thought that the last batch of Galaxy S23 cases that we reported on was extensive.

It is called the Gadget Case, because it features a MagSafe-esque connector on its back, where users can attach different accessories. From the leaked images, we’ve seen two of them: a helpful kickstand and a nifty compact wallet. Neat!


From the looks of things, the connector won’t rely on magnets alone to ensure that your accessories don’t fall off. There are some ridges going along its sides, so maybe “snap ‘n’ twist” will be the go-to methodology here.

We don’t know if the case will come with these two gadgets out of the box, but we do suspect that — if the case turns out to be real — there may be more accessories coming our way. After all, it only makes sense to make the most of such an idea, right?

But let’s talk about the elephant in the room — or rather, the rhinoceros — the case itself. It looks like something that can not only take a beating and probably even give one if utilized properly. It looks to be made primarily out of rubber and with protruded edges for extra protection. The parts around the connector look metalized though.

So in review, the Galaxy S23 series may be getting a series of rugged cases that won’t just offer maximum protection, but also maximum utility. Is Go-Go-Gadget Case going to become one of the most used phrases of 2023? Maybe, but let's first wait for the Gadget Case to release first.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Will the iPad become bigger?
Will the iPad become bigger?
Moto G Stylus 2022 with more accessories & ports than flagships is a steal at 40% off
Moto G Stylus 2022 with more accessories & ports than flagships is a steal at 40% off
Students and professors protest TikTok bans at state schools
Students and professors protest TikTok bans at state schools
The best Apple Watch Ultra deal yet includes AppleCare+
The best Apple Watch Ultra deal yet includes AppleCare+
The "boring" iPhone won! Not buying an Android phone ever again - unless it can fold in half
The "boring" iPhone won! Not buying an Android phone ever again - unless it can fold in half
It looks like Galaxy S23 models with actual fun colors will be hard to come by
It looks like Galaxy S23 models with actual fun colors will be hard to come by

Popular stories

Facebook drains users' cellphone batteries intentionally says ex-employee
Facebook drains users' cellphone batteries intentionally says ex-employee
Android and iOS users need to uninstall these 203 apps before their bank accounts are drained
Android and iOS users need to uninstall these 203 apps before their bank accounts are drained
T-Mobile may have to stop calling its Home Internet network 'fast' and 'reliable' soon
T-Mobile may have to stop calling its Home Internet network 'fast' and 'reliable' soon
Google Pixel 6 and 7 owners suddenly getting the January 2023 Play system update, but with a caveat
Google Pixel 6 and 7 owners suddenly getting the January 2023 Play system update, but with a caveat
AT&T makes the Samsung Galaxy S23 series prices and release date officially official
AT&T makes the Samsung Galaxy S23 series prices and release date officially official
Avoid these three scammy apps still listed in the Play Store (20 million+ installs)
Avoid these three scammy apps still listed in the Play Store (20 million+ installs)
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless