The Gadget Case for Galaxy S23 is to bring protection and utility to the latest Samsung flagships

Last chances for a Galaxy S23 Ultra preorder reservation! Stack the Galaxy S23 Ultra preorder reservation bonus with Samsung's preorder gifts and trade-in offers, and you may be able to get a 512GB model for just $330! Gift Reserve at Samsung Just a few days to discount your Galaxy S23+ preorder! The Samsung Galaxy S23+ preorder reservations will only be open until Samsung's Unpacked event when you can stack the $50-$100 discount to all new preorder bonuses like free 512GB storage upgrade. Gift Reserve at Samsung Final call to reserve a Samsung Galaxy S23 with a bonus! There isn't much time left to hit the Galaxy S23 reserve button here and secure an essentially free with a trade 256GB model of the fastest compact Android phone with a Samsung-exclusive Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor! Gift Reserve at Samsung









From the looks of things, the connector won’t rely on magnets alone to ensure that your accessories don’t fall off. There are some ridges going along its sides, so maybe “snap ‘n’ twist” will be the go-to methodology here.



We don’t know if the case will come with these two gadgets out of the box, but we do suspect that — if the case turns out to be real — there may be more accessories coming our way. After all, it only makes sense to make the most of such an idea, right?



But let’s talk about the elephant in the room — or rather, the rhinoceros — the case itself. It looks like something that can not only take a beating and probably even give one if utilized properly. It looks to be made primarily out of rubber and with protruded edges for extra protection. The parts around the connector look metalized though.



So in review, the Galaxy S23 series may be getting a series of rugged cases that won’t just offer maximum protection, but also maximum utility. Is Go-Go-Gadget Case going to become one of the most used phrases of 2023? Maybe, but let's first wait for the Gadget Case to release first.