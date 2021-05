Future Pixel phones may receive 'reduced quality' unlimited Google Photos backups

Unlimited backups in Google Photos might continue as Pixel exclusive

Google Photos is ending support for unlimited free photo and video backups next month. Existing Pixel owners are exempt and will continue to benefit from unlimited backups for life, however new Pixel users won’t be.As recently uncovered by, though, Google Photos might be working on a solution.An APK teardown has revealed that a future version of the Google Photos app — version 5.4 .1 — could include a new ‘Storage Saver’ option that’d enable unlimited photo and video backups at a “slightly reduced quality.”The uncovered information suggests it’ll be available exclusively to Pixel owners. Even if you’re rocking one of the best Android phones in 2021 , you’ll be out of luck unless Google Pixel is in the name.As for how the feature works, it seems Google is looking to further compress image quality beyond the current levels. Whether there’ll be a noticeable difference compared to the existing ‘high quality’ option is unclear, though.There’s no indication of a possible release date for this Google Photos feature, but if it’s intended for future Pixel owners it’d make sense to launch it alongside the mid-range Pixel 5a in August. In the meantime, it might be worth checking out the best Google Photos alternatives