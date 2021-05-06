Future Pixel phones may receive 'reduced quality' unlimited Google Photos backups
As recently uncovered by XDA Developers, though, Google Photos might be working on a solution.
Unlimited backups in Google Photos might continue as Pixel exclusive
An APK teardown has revealed that a future version of the Google Photos app — version 5.4.1 — could include a new ‘Storage Saver’ option that’d enable unlimited photo and video backups at a “slightly reduced quality.”
As for how the feature works, it seems Google is looking to further compress image quality beyond the current levels. Whether there’ll be a noticeable difference compared to the existing ‘high quality’ option is unclear, though.