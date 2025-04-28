Future Pixel Feature Drop could give Pixel models a feature that Galaxy S25 Ultra users already have

Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

Android 16 will be here before you know it. After all, I already have Android 16 beta 4 powering my Pixel 6 Pro. One of the new features that Pixel handsets might be getting pretty soon is one that Samsung Galaxy users have enjoyed having for years. Galaxy phone owners can not only double-tap their screen to light it up and turn it on, but they can also double tap the screen to turn it off as well.

Other manufacturers offer the same double-tap feature including OnePlus and Xiaomi. Meanwhile, you can double-tap your Pixel to turn on the display but double-tapping it and trying it again to turn it off does nothing. The latest release in the Android 16 beta series, Android 16 beta 4, does not include a setting that would allow Pixel users to enable the feature that would allow users to tap the front glass twice to turn it off.

Android expert Mishaal Rahman was able to get the new featureworking although it is not part of the Android 16 beta. All you need to do is tap twice on an empty part of a compatible Pixel's lock screen to make the display go dark. Frankly, while my Pixel 6 Pro is my backup phone, when I do use it I like to stick with the always-on display. Still, there are many who would prefer to save battery life and disable the always-on display.

Besides saving battery life, by disabling the always-on display, personal notifications won't always be lit up allowing them to be viewed by someone looking at your phone's display over your shoulder. By having the double tap setting enabled, you can have your cake and eat it too by double tapping to read notifications and double tapping to turn the screen black protecting your personal data.

To be clear, this does not appear as though it will be coming with the release of Android 16. Instead, we will probably see this feature released as part of a future Pixel Feature Drop. If this is something that you are looking forward to seeing on your Pixel, drop me a comment in the box below.
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
