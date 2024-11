This is Apple’s newest product, slated for a 2026 release

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman recently stated in his newsletter Power On that Apple might have to accept that the iPhone will remain its most popular offering. The company is desperately trying to branch out and develop new sources of income but everything it offers is dwarfed by the iPhone.Despite an underwhelming iPhone 16 launch it still sold like hot cakes the day it came out. Kuo states that Apple expects its business momentum to resume growth in 2025. Apple also reportedly wants to ship tens of millions of these smart home IP cameras every year.As for what we can expect from these cameras, I think it’s safe to say that Apple Intelligence will be involved. Kuo also claims that the cameras, staying true to the Apple ecosystem, will interface effortlessly with other products from the company. Add AI to the mix and we might see some smart cameras that earn the “smart” prefix in their name.Cost estimates are still too early to guess at, though comments about installation and screws costing the same as a budget Android phone were made under Kuo’s tweets. Let’s hope Apple doesn’t have another $1,000 monitor stand moment.