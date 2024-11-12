Save hundreds $ with Galaxy Z Fold6!

This is Apple’s newest product, slated for a 2026 release

Apple
Apple has been trying new things as of late: the abandoned car project, Vision Pro and now an iPad robot. But there is another product category that the company has been eyeing alongside a brand new operating system called homeOS. As the name probably gives away, this category of products is smart home devices, and apparently the company wants to release smart home IP cameras in 2026.

Renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims that long-time Apple supplier Goertek has secured the rights to supply the company with these cameras. Apple is looking to begin mass production in 2026. Goertek is also part of the Apple Vision Pro supply chain as well as being a producer of AirPods.

Kuo also notes that the momentary strained relationship between Apple and Goertek after the latter’s failure to adhere to its obligations has since “returned to normal”. According to Kuo, Goertek is also expected to start working on the AirPods lineup from 2026.

The iPhone still remains Apple’s biggest seller but the company wants to branch out. | Video credit — Apple

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman recently stated in his newsletter Power On that Apple might have to accept that the iPhone will remain its most popular offering. The company is desperately trying to branch out and develop new sources of income but everything it offers is dwarfed by the iPhone.

Despite an underwhelming iPhone 16 launch it still sold like hot cakes the day it came out. Kuo states that Apple expects its business momentum to resume growth in 2025. Apple also reportedly wants to ship tens of millions of these smart home IP cameras every year.

As for what we can expect from these cameras, I think it’s safe to say that Apple Intelligence will be involved. Kuo also claims that the cameras, staying true to the Apple ecosystem, will interface effortlessly with other products from the company. Add AI to the mix and we might see some smart cameras that earn the “smart” prefix in their name.

Cost estimates are still too early to guess at, though comments about installation and screws costing the same as a budget Android phone were made under Kuo’s tweets. Let’s hope Apple doesn’t have another $1,000 monitor stand moment.
