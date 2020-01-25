Check out the trick kids are doing with their AirPods to secretly converse during class

Palace





Well, some enterprising kids are now sharing secret messages inside classrooms by swapping one of their AirPods with a friend's single AirPod. Using a text-to-speech app, the friends can send gossip back and forth to each other while their clueless teacher drones on with the day's lessons.









Now we can't promise that swapping AirPods won't lead to an ear infection so you really should find a gossiping partner with good ear hygiene who doesn't have a fever or is tugging on their ear every few minutes. Also, it probably is a good idea to keep the AirPods hidden behind an ample growth of hair. Otherwise, it might not take long for a teacher to figure out that something strange is going on.







Kids are swapping AirPods in class then using text to speech to ‘talk’ without talking pic.twitter.com/moLxK1rzbv — Gen-Z Trend Alerts (@LouisAnslow) January 21, 2020 Grownups can learn a thing or two from their children. During a boring business meeting, a couple of friends can chat with each other while the boss puts a room full of executives to sleep.