Free iPhone 16 now available from Verizon, here are all the requirements
Verizon recently launched a new plan for its business customers, My Biz Plan. Featuring maximum flexibility thanks to the add-ons that customers can choose to pay for when they sign up for the My Biz Plan, the new plan comes with a few benefits, but only for a limited time.
The Big Red now offers the iPhone 16 for free with a new line and My Biz Plan. Obviously, if you’re not interested in the My Biz Plan, this deal is not aimed at you.
The free iPhone 16 128 GB comes in the form of $829.99 credit, which is applied to your account over the term of your agreement (up to 36 months, 0% APR). According to Verizon, credits start in 2-3 bills.
The same deal is also available with trade-in, but this one only requires a new line and My Biz Plan w/$15 monthly add-on spending (instead of $20 monthly add-on). Alternatively, customers can choose the Business Unlimited Plus plan and get the free iPhone 16.
The deal is only available online for a limited time and the smartphone trade-in must be received by Verizon within 90 days. Obviously, the phone should meet program requirements (most trade-in device conditions accepted).
The newly introduced My Biz Plan costs as low as $29 per month for 5+ lines with auto pay and paper-free billing. The add-ons start at $5 per month each, but there are other more expensive add-ons available from Verizon.
The base My Biz Plan offers unlimited talk, text and 5G/4G data, plus 5 GB of mobile hotspot data in the U.S. (then reduced to speeds up to 600 Kbps for the rest of the month), and unlimited talk, text and data in Canada and Mexico (2 GB of high-speed data per 24 hour period with unlimited data at 3G speeds thereafter), as well as standard definition video streaming.
Between April 10 and June 10, Verizon Business offers customers value with 15 percent off the core monthly plan price for any new line added to the My Biz Plan, applied each month over 36 months.
Apple iPhone 16 | Image credit: PhoneArena
Here are some of the add-ons that business customers can add to their My Biz Plan:
- Premium Network Experience - Get 5G Ultra Wideband in coverage areas, unlimited premium network access, 100 GB of high-speed mobile hotspot data (then unlimited lower-speed data) and up to 4K video streaming.
- Google Workspace Business Standard with Gemini.
- International Connectivity - Get unlimited data, talk and text in 210+ countries and destinations to stay connected to your business when traveling (5 GB of high-speed data per line/mo with unlimited data at 3G speeds thereafter).
- International Long-Distance Calling - Choose one of three calling regions—Asia Pacific, Europe or Latin America—and receive 120 minutes each month to call countries within that region.
- Business Mobile Secure Plus.
- 50 GB Mobile Hotspot (then unlimited lower-speed data).
- Unlimited Individual Cloud Storage.
