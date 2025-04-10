Verizon’s new My Biz Plan offers maximum flexibility, valuable add-ons
Verizon, the biggest carrier in the United States, has just unveiled the industry-first My Biz Plan aimed at small businesses. What makes My Biz Plan unique is the fact that it includes a 3-year price lock guarantee. Also, it’s fully customizable, thus providing small businesses with flexibility.
Offered by Verizon Business, My Biz is a simple plan with unlimited calling, data and texting that each small business can customize with business add-ons. A wide range of add-ons such as international connectivity and business productivity, which can be easily added and removed as needed.
Now, let’s talk a bit about the most important aspect, pricing. Verizon announced that My Biz plans are as low as $29 per month for 5+ lines with auto pay and paper-free billing, with add-ons starting as low as $5 per month each.
The My Biz Plan base plan includes unlimited talk, text and 5G/4G data, plus 5 GB of mobile hotspot data in the U.S. (then reduced to speeds up to 600 Kbps for the rest of the month), and unlimited talk, text and data in Canada and Mexico (2 GB of high-speed data per 24 hour period with unlimited data at 3G speeds thereafter), as well as standard definition video streaming.
Currently, Verizon offers the following add-ons to small businesses that need them. Of course, they will increase the monthly price of the My Biz Plan.
The good news is that the US carrier confirmed that from April 10 until June 10, Verizon Business is offering customers value with 15 percent off the core monthly plan price for any new line added to the My Biz Plan, applied each month over 36 months.
That means small business owners can get 5 lines for $25/line per month with auto pay and paper-free billing, which apparently is one of Verizon’s best deals to date.
More importantly, Verizon announced that add-on spending can unlock discounts on their smartphone. To summarize, here is what My Biz Plan is all about:
Customers can choose whatever add-on they want with My Biz Plan | Screenshot by PhoneArena
It also includes Call Filter to help screen and block spam calls, as well as the Verizon Business Mobile Internet Security add-on to help protect against malware, ransomware, phishing and more when your smartphone is connected to the Verizon mobile network.
- Premium Network Experience - Get 5G Ultra Wideband in coverage areas, unlimited premium network access, 100 GB of high-speed mobile hotspot data (then unlimited lower-speed data) and up to 4K video streaming.
- Google Workspace Business Standard with Gemini.
- International Connectivity - Get unlimited data, talk and text in 210+ countries and destinations to stay connected to your business when traveling (5 GB of high-speed data per line/mo with unlimited data at 3G speeds thereafter).
- International Long-Distance Calling - Choose one of three calling regions—Asia Pacific, Europe or Latin America—and receive 120 minutes each month to call countries within that region.
- Business Mobile Secure Plus.
- 50 GB Mobile Hotspot (then unlimited lower-speed data).
- Unlimited Individual Cloud Storage.
