Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!

Verizon’s new My Biz Plan offers maximum flexibility, valuable add-ons

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Verizon
Verizon logo
Verizon, the biggest carrier in the United States, has just unveiled the industry-first My Biz Plan aimed at small businesses. What makes My Biz Plan unique is the fact that it includes a 3-year price lock guarantee. Also, it’s fully customizable, thus providing small businesses with flexibility.

Offered by Verizon Business, My Biz is a simple plan with unlimited calling, data and texting that each small business can customize with business add-ons. A wide range of add-ons such as international connectivity and business productivity, which can be easily added and removed as needed.

More importantly, Verizon announced that add-on spending can unlock discounts on their smartphone. To summarize, here is what My Biz Plan is all about:

Now, let’s talk a bit about the most important aspect, pricing. Verizon announced that My Biz plans are as low as $29 per month for 5+ lines with auto pay and paper-free billing, with add-ons starting as low as $5 per month each.

Verizon’s new My Biz Plan offers maximum flexibility, valuable add-ons
Customers can choose whatever add-on they want with My Biz Plan | Screenshot by PhoneArena

The My Biz Plan base plan includes unlimited talk, text and 5G/4G data, plus 5 GB of mobile hotspot data in the U.S. (then reduced to speeds up to 600 Kbps for the rest of the month), and unlimited talk, text and data in Canada and Mexico (2 GB of high-speed data per 24 hour period with unlimited data at 3G speeds thereafter), as well as standard definition video streaming.

It also includes Call Filter to help screen and block spam calls, as well as the Verizon Business Mobile Internet Security add-on to help protect against malware, ransomware, phishing and more when your smartphone is connected to the Verizon mobile network.

Currently, Verizon offers the following add-ons to small businesses that need them. Of course, they will increase the monthly price of the My Biz Plan.

  • Premium Network Experience - Get 5G Ultra Wideband in coverage areas, unlimited premium network access, 100 GB of high-speed mobile hotspot data (then unlimited lower-speed data) and up to 4K video streaming.
  • Google Workspace Business Standard with Gemini.
  • International Connectivity - Get unlimited data, talk and text in 210+ countries and destinations to stay connected to your business when traveling (5 GB of high-speed data per line/mo with unlimited data at 3G speeds thereafter).
  • International Long-Distance Calling - Choose one of three calling regions—Asia Pacific, Europe or Latin America—and receive 120 minutes each month to call countries within that region.
  • Business Mobile Secure Plus.
  • 50 GB Mobile Hotspot (then unlimited lower-speed data).
  • Unlimited Individual Cloud Storage.

The good news is that the US carrier confirmed that from April 10 until June 10, Verizon Business is offering customers value with 15 percent off the core monthly plan price for any new line added to the My Biz Plan, applied each month over 36 months.

That means small business owners can get 5 lines for $25/line per month with auto pay and paper-free billing, which apparently is one of Verizon’s best deals to date.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.
Read the latest from Cosmin Vasile

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile leaves many no choice but to consider another provider with its latest decision
T-Mobile leaves many no choice but to consider another provider with its latest decision
You may need to delete Google Messages and download from unofficial source for RCS to work
You may need to delete Google Messages and download from unofficial source for RCS to work
I just ditched my grandfathered T-Mobile Magenta plan — and I’m not sorry
I just ditched my grandfathered T-Mobile Magenta plan — and I’m not sorry
T-Mobile is raising prices yet again with the oldest and dirtiest trick in the book
T-Mobile is raising prices yet again with the oldest and dirtiest trick in the book
Pixel's latest update could mean we're the problem, not Google
Pixel's latest update could mean we're the problem, not Google
T-Mobile's free line offer is giving some customers a very expensive surprise
T-Mobile's free line offer is giving some customers a very expensive surprise

Latest News

This future smart ring might adjust itself until it gets the perfect reading
This future smart ring might adjust itself until it gets the perfect reading
Best laptop deals this week: Save up to 73% on a new laptop with these hot offers
Best laptop deals this week: Save up to 73% on a new laptop with these hot offers
Google Pixel 9a first impressions: flat on its back but not flat on value
Google Pixel 9a first impressions: flat on its back but not flat on value
Walmart launches yet another JBL Flip 6 promo you don't want miss
Walmart launches yet another JBL Flip 6 promo you don't want miss
The Oppo Find X8 Ultra is official now: another déjà vu, but with a clever twist here and there
The Oppo Find X8 Ultra is official now: another déjà vu, but with a clever twist here and there
Almost every teenager in the US owns an iPhone, study finds
Almost every teenager in the US owns an iPhone, study finds
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless