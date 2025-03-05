Verizon just tackled a huge connectivity issue for businesses - and it could help you too
Ever been stuck in a dead zone with no signal just when you needed it most? Verizon is working on a fix - not just for businesses, but for everyday people too.
The company just teamed up with global partners, including a satellite provider, to expand IoT connectivity worldwide. While this is aimed at businesses for now, the tech behind it could be a game-changer for the future of smart devices, travel connectivity, and even your phone signal in hard-to-reach places.
In the US, Verizon is getting ready to offer IoT connectivity from satellite service provider Skylo. This would extend network coverage to remote areas, and it's expected to expand internationally in the future.
The Global IoT Orchestration service for managing IoT connectivity allows you to activate devices abroad and then operate them just like a local network subscriber in the territory, taking advantage of all the pros of local connectivity.
Yep, right now, this tech is aimed at businesses. But in the future, it could change how regular people stay connected too. Usually, these solutions trickle down to everyday users, especially if successful. With satellite-powered IoT and better global networks, "no service" could become a thing of the past, maybe sooner than we think.
IoT stands for the Internet of Things - basically, all the smart gadgets that connect to the internet. Think smartwatches, home security cameras, car trackers, and even pet GPS collars. More reliable global IoT means these devices could work better, no matter where you are.
And there's more. With eSIM technology expanding, switching networks while traveling could get easier. No more hunting for a local SIM card or dealing with bad roaming plans.
Verizon just announced adding IoT connectivity services from two new partners. First, we have Singapore-based operator Singtel, and satellite service provider Skylo. This new addition makes it possible for Verizon Business IoT customers to access wireless services in up to 200 territories worldwide. This will be done using complementary satellite, roaming, and eSIM services from Verizon and its partners.
Verizon Business' Global IoT Orchestration service allows Verizon Business customers to activate devices internationally using partner-MNO networks and services. Singtel is therefore a key partner for areas in the Asia Pacific region.
“Our IoT services and platforms are designed to meet our customers’ needs wherever they do business, which is all around the world. We’re thrilled to see Global IoT Orchestration in-market now and satellite-enhanced IoT coverage in the U.S. to be available nearterm, enabling worldwide connectivity for our customers from the best partners in the industry.”
-Shamik Basu, Vice President, Strategic Connectivity, Verizon Business, March 2025
“Skylo is honored to deepen our commercial relationship with Verizon for Industrial and Enterprise IoT Solutions. The Verizon ThingSpace platform is world renowned for managing and orchestrating IoT devices, and Skylo NTN allows customers to ensure that they and their devices are always connected and never lose coverage.”
-Tarun Gupta, Chief Product Officer and co-founder of Skylo, March 2025
Why would that new partnership matter to you (if you don't have a business)?
So while this might seem like a business deal now, it's paving the way for a future where staying connected - anywhere, anytime - is effortless. And honestly, who wouldn't want that?
