It has never been easier to get a free iPhone 13 or Motorola Razr (2024)
With Apple and Samsung equally sharing the biggest parts of the US smartphone market, there’s very little room for other brands to become successful. If you’re not an Apple fan, chances are that you own an Android smartphone made by Samsung.
But if you’re in the market for an iPhone and can’t afford one because Apple doesn’t really sell cheap iPhones, then you’re in luck. There’s one particular US carrier that now offers a free iPhone 13 to new customers who purchase an annual plan.
If you’re not looking for an iPhone, then you might be interested to know that Visible also offers a free Motorola Razr (2024) to new customers who purchase 1 year of Visible+ service. It’s basically the same offer but instead of getting an iPhone 13, you receive a Motorola Razr (2024) for free.
That said, here is how you can take advantage of the deal:
The iPhone 13 or Motorola Razr (2024) should be discounted to free, but your order total should still be $395, which is the price of the annual Visible+ plan.
Finally, if you’re worried that your phone will remain locked during the 1-year of Visible+ service, then we’re happy to report that your iPhone 13 or Motorola Razr (2024) should automatically unlock after two months of paid service.
That US carrier is Visible, and the deal is available for a limited time. As mentioned earlier, only new customers qualify for the deal, and while the phone is free, you’ll still have to pay for 1 year of Visible+ service, which costs $395.
The iPhone 13 remains a decent choice for Apple fans | Image credit: PhoneArena
- New members join Visible (create an account if you don't have one).
- Select an eligible device for purchase at full retail (iPhone 13 or Motorola Razr 2024).
- Select the Visible+ annual plan, enter promo code SWEETDEAL on the My Bag screen, and complete checkout.
- Set up your SIM and activate your service.
Keep in mind that Visible’s promotion is valid through March 19 or while supplies last. It’s also worth mentioning that Visible is owned by Verizon and operates on this major carrier’s network.
