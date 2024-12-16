How to score free Galaxy screen repair for your Samsung Care+ covered device

If you're a klutz, a butterfinger, a clumsy oaf, or a fumbler you might have dropped your phone multiple times. There is good news coming for those who are not graced with coordination and own a Samsung Galaxy handset. Starting next month, which I should remind you is the beginning of 2025, Galaxy device owners who purchase a certain tier of the Samsung Care+ extended warranty, will be able to get a screen replacement for free.





Samsung Care+ offers extended warranty coverage on Galaxy smartphones, tablets, and watches. Damage your device and you could be covered for a replacement or a repair. With some plans, theft of your device is covered which is less a result of having butterfingers and is more the result of having just plain bad luck. Right now, drop your device and crack the screen and with Samsung Care+ you'll pay $29 and up for a screen replacement which is still cheaper than paying for a replacement without Samsung Care+.







Starting next month (January) Samsung is adding "Zero Dollar Screen Repairs" to Samsung Care+. This coverage will be automatically added to certain Care+ plans and will cover walk-in and mail-in screen repairs including repairs at Samsung stores. It covers the front screen and back glass on Galaxy devices but does not cover the folding glass used on the Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip models.









To obtain the "Zero Dollar Screen Repairs" service coverage, you will have to buy the most expensive Samsung Care+ plan which is known as "Care+ with Theft and Loss." As the title of the plan suggests, subscribers will receive replacements for Galaxy devices that have been stolen or are lost. With this tier of protection, you can accidentally lose your grip on a Galaxy S24 Ultra , watch in horror as the display smashes into a rock and bounces off landing display first on concrete.









The screen on your phone might be cracked badly, but your screen replacement will be free. Just make sure that you have the "Care+ with Theft and Loss" plan and if you do, don't crack the display until after the New Year begins!







Back in March of this year, Samsung added Unlimited Battery Replacements to the Samsung Care+ "Care Plus with Theft and Loss" and the standard "Care Plus" plans. If the health of your battery drops under 79%, you will be entitled to a free battery replacement. If this percentage continues to decline, you can continue to receive free battery replacements. Previously, these replacements were only available if the phone suffered a mechanical failure.





The cost of Samsung Care+ varies depending on the device receiving the coverage.

