Samsung Care Plus is getting a boost with unlimited battery replacements





What is Samsung Care Plus?





The new deal on battery replacements Before this change, getting a new battery through Care Plus was a bit of a hassle and a one-time deal. Additionally, your device was only eligible for a battery replacement if there was a mechanical failure. Now, if you have the "Care Plus with Theft and Loss" or the standard "Care Plus" plan, and your device's battery health takes a nosedive below 79%, you will be good for a freebie. You can also get an additional battery replacement if your battery health keeps declining. Samsung is getting rid of those limits. Think of it as extra warranty for your Galaxy phone or tablet. For a monthly fee (usually between $10 and $18), you can snag unlimited repairs if you drop your phone, spill coffee on it, or have other mishaps. Cracked screens are also included and typically cost just $29 to fix, and there are some plans as well that cover things like theft or loss.Before this change, getting a new battery through Care Plus was a bit of a hassle and a one-time deal. Additionally, your device was only eligible for a battery replacement if there was a mechanical failure. Now, if you have the "Care Plus with Theft and Loss" or the standard "Care Plus" plan, and your device's battery health takes a nosedive below 79%, you will be good for a freebie. You can also get an additional battery replacement if your battery health keeps declining. Samsung is getting rid of those limits.



Now, there are some fine-print details here. Things get murky if your phone has other damage, as the conditions for this coverage clearly state, "without additional damage to the covered device being present." Samsung hasn't given any additional info on this condition, so we're not sure what type of damage would automatically disqualify your device.



Of course, unlimited battery replacement comes at a cost – your monthly Samsung Care Plus bill will increase by $2 starting in May. You can think of it as the price of peace of mind, but you do not have to agree with it. If you do not want to be charged more, you can always cancel, but you need to make sure you do it before May 1st, or else your continued payments will signal to Samsung that you are all in.