 A full suite of four new Google Pixel phones leaks - PhoneArena

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

 View

Google

A full suite of four new Google Pixel phones leaks

Daniel Petrov
By
0
A full suite of four new Google Pixel phones leaks
The FCC certification database spat out not one or two Pixel phone model numbers, but a full set of four, leaving us wondering about its 2022 plans going forward. At the Google I/O conference in May we are expecting the midrange Pixel 6a, while in the fall Google could be announcing the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, just like last year it issued the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro in November.

The fourth model number, however, is more mysterious. The FCC logged a GX7AS, GB17, G1AZG, and GB62Z phones, reports GoAndroid, and listed they'd all sport 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, or Bluetooth, which are a staple on modern phones, even the potential budget Pixel 6a.

Before we go on a tangent here and envision that the Google Pixel Fold might also be among these four model numbers as it is rumored to finally appear in 2022 after being put on the back burner last year, let's remember that when the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro hit the FCC, they carried no less than six model numbers with them - GLU0G, G9S9B, G8V0U, GF5KQ, GB7N6, and GR1YH - according to the different carriers they appeared on, and this might be the case with the 2022 Pixel phones as well.

The GX7AS likely denotes a Google Pixel 6a, as this device already leaked on Geekbench carrying 6GB RAM and Android 12 and the rest could be its versions for new carriers it will appear on. 

On another note, there was a rumor that Google will try to pull the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro announcement for earlier in the year, rather than release them way after the new iPhones have hit the shelves. Still, we doubt that Google will announce the 7-series together with the Pixel 6a at the I/O expo, but it can certainly tease them, as it was teasing the 6-series the whole of last summer.

