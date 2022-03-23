Google Pixel 7 envisioned with a more refined design

Google Pixel 7 envisioned with a more refined design1
The Pixel 7 may be Google's luckiest number, expected to be unveiled in the fall as the first phone running the new Android 13 operating system version. According to the rumors, the Pixel 7 and its larger Pixel 7 Pro sibling will be running on a second generation Google Tensor 2 chipset paired with the new Samsung Exynos 5G modem that is in the Galaxy S22 series' Exynos 2200 system chip.
The Pixel 7 series design is expected to land several refinements yet keep the signature horizontal camera island strip and the two-tone body color. The Pixel 7 design has now been envisioned by the graphics artist Parvez Khan aka TechnizoConcept for LetsGoDigital, and we have to say that the result is breathtaking.
Pixel 7 is said to arrive with a slightly smaller, 6.3" display diagonal although this could be a rounding detail, but have a more refined and compact design than its predecessor, with the camera border blending more seamlessly into the frame.
If Google refines the camera further as well and keeps the same $599 price, the Pixel 7 may end up being one of the best value for money Android handsets when it lands later this year.
