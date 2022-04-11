 The yet-unannounced Pixel 6a beats the Pixel 6 in a leaked side-by-side benchmark result - PhoneArena

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Processors Google

The yet-unannounced Pixel 6a beats the Pixel 6 in a leaked side-by-side benchmark result

Iskra Petrova
By
0
The yet-unannounced Pixel 6a beats the Pixel 6 in a leaked benchmark
Okay, it seems that as we get closer to the Pixel 6a's release, rumors and leaks about the phone are starting to show up more and more online. Now, Android Headlines reports about the appearance of the Pixel 6a in Geekbench results, and what's curious this time, is that it didn't appear in a single listing, as phones usually do, but appeared alongside the Pixel 6. And not only that: but it beat its bigger sibling.

Pixel 6a appears on Geekbench alongside the Pixel 6


As you can see on the image, the difference between the two phones' performances in the Geekbench test is minimal, so it is possible upon re-running the test for the Pixel 6 to show on top. Despite that, though, it is definitely good news when it comes to how the budget-friendly Pixel 6a would perform.


Another thing that we can see on the listing is a confirmation the phone will sport 6GB of RAM, which previous rumors indicated. Additionally, the Pixel 6a will be sporting the Google Tensor chip.


On the listing, you can see that although both phones performed quite similarly to each other, the Pixel 6a did better than the Pixel 6 in both single-core and multi-core tests.

The Geekbench listing also confirms the codename 'Bluejay' for the Pixel 6a, again corroborating earlier rumors. As expected, the phone will be running Android 12 out of the box, at least judging by the listing. And this makes sense given the fact that the Pixel 6a is rumored to be unveiled during Google's I/O conference, which is to be held next month.

Google Pixel 6a: what we have heard so far


Okay, now let's do a quick recap of what we have heard so far about the upcoming phone, and of course, as this is a phone that's not yet been announced, the information we have is based on leaks and rumors.

First off, the Pixel 6a will reportedly sport a 6.2-inch FullHD+ display; however, it is unclear whether or not the panel will support a fast refresh rate, such as 90Hz for example. Its predecessor, the Pixel 5a, features a 60Hz refresh rate, and some rumors have been saying the same refresh rate will be present on the Pixel 6a.

If Google decides to keep the Pixel 6a at 60Hz, that would arguably be an unpopular choice given the fact that nowadays, even mid-rangers come with faster refresh rates, for example, Samsung's Galaxy A53 and A73 sport 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and animations. Well, even last year's Galaxy A52 5G had a 120Hz refresh rate... anyways, we do hope Google can bump the refresh rate for the Pixel 6a, but we will see once it gets official.

The Pixel 6a is expected to rock the same camera setup as its predecessor, meaning a 12MP main camera, complemented by a 12 MP ultra-wide camera. On the front, the mid-range phone will likely be sporting an 8MP camera for selfies.

That being said, it is possible (and even likely) that Google will have some improvements in the camera for the Pixel 6a, in terms of the sensors used and how much light they are able to capture (as many of you know, the megapixel count is not the only thing that's important for good photography).

The Pixel 6a will likely feature 128GB of internal storage, which is plenty for the regular user, even arguably for those of you who like to take a lot of photos.

Apart from that, the Pixel 6a will reportedly sport a generous 4,800mAh battery, which should ensure pretty reliable battery life, so there should be no worries about battery if you decide to rock this phone as your daily driver.

All of this should cost (hopefully) around $450. The Pixel 6a is rumored to be unveiled during Google I/O, scheduled for May 11 and May 12.

