Incredible new deal brings the Fossil Sport smartwatch down to $49 with 2-year warranty





Perhaps the greatest thing about literally selling hundreds of smartwatch models at the same time, at least in the eyes of consumers, is the inherent need for differentiation, which often leads to crazy good deals and huge discounts on a wide range of Wear OS-powered products.

















For an undoubtedly limited time only, the Fossil Sport is up for grabs at $49 instead of its $275 MSRP. That represents a mind-blowing 82 percent or so discount, although to be fair, the 2018-released device hasn't been available for 275 bucks in a long time. It's also important to point out that you're technically looking at refurbished units here, which would obviously always lower the retail value of these Android and iOS-compatible bad boys.





On the bright side, all Fossil refurbs are rigorously tested and certified before going on sale alongside a standard two-year warranty. Now, granted, the Fossil Sport is not as impressive as a member of 2019's Gen 5 family , but with everything from untethered GPS connectivity to a built-in heart rate monitor, NFC for wrist payments, a microphone, accelerometer, altimeter, gyroscope, basic activity tracking capabilities, a full color display, 4 gigs of internal storage, a water-resistant design, and Snapdragon Wear 3100 processing power, this puppy is definitely worth a great deal more than 50 bucks.





Available in both 41 and 43mm case sizes at the time of this writing, the incredibly affordable refurbished Fossil Sport comes with a single black silicone band option in what we can only assume must be extremely limited quantities. In other words, you should pull the trigger as soon as possible if you're the least bit curious whether or not Wear OS has begun to close the functionality gap to Apple's watchOS platform.

The US-based Fossil Group is without a doubt the world's most prolific smartwatch-making company, releasing new wearable devices left and right both under its own name and licensed fashion-first labels including Michael Kors, Emporio Armani, Diesel, and even Puma.