Deals Wearables Fossil

Incredible new deal brings the Fossil Sport smartwatch down to $49 with 2-year warranty

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Jul 16, 2020, 9:23 AM
Incredible new deal brings the Fossil Sport smartwatch down to $49 with 2-year warranty
The US-based Fossil Group is without a doubt the world's most prolific smartwatch-making company, releasing new wearable devices left and right both under its own name and licensed fashion-first labels including Michael Kors, Emporio Armani, Diesel, and even Puma.

Perhaps the greatest thing about literally selling hundreds of smartwatch models at the same time, at least in the eyes of consumers, is the inherent need for differentiation, which often leads to crazy good deals and huge discounts on a wide range of Wear OS-powered products. 

But even after seeing every major collection of existing Fossil-branded smartwatches repeatedly sold at very special prices in the last few months, bargain hunters might still be pleasantly surprised to hear about an absolutely insane new promotion.

Check out the deal here and here 



For an undoubtedly limited time only, the Fossil Sport is up for grabs at $49 instead of its $275 MSRP. That represents a mind-blowing 82 percent or so discount, although to be fair, the 2018-released device hasn't been available for 275 bucks in a long time. It's also important to point out that you're technically looking at refurbished units here, which would obviously always lower the retail value of these Android and iOS-compatible bad boys.

On the bright side, all Fossil refurbs are rigorously tested and certified before going on sale alongside a standard two-year warranty. Now, granted, the Fossil Sport is not as impressive as a member of 2019's Gen 5 family, but with everything from untethered GPS connectivity to a built-in heart rate monitor, NFC for wrist payments, a microphone, accelerometer, altimeter, gyroscope, basic activity tracking capabilities, a full color display, 4 gigs of internal storage, a water-resistant design, and Snapdragon Wear 3100 processing power, this puppy is definitely worth a great deal more than 50 bucks.

Available in both 41 and 43mm case sizes at the time of this writing, the incredibly affordable refurbished Fossil Sport comes with a single black silicone band option in what we can only assume must be extremely limited quantities. In other words, you should pull the trigger as soon as possible if you're the least bit curious whether or not Wear OS has begun to close the functionality gap to Apple's watchOS platform. 

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
Amazon's newest round of killer microSD card deals offers massive discounts of up to $267
Popular stories
Here's how you can get the hot new LG Aristo 5 for free from T-Mobile
Popular stories
Woot has several Amazon devices on sale at killer prices, including a crazy cheap Fire tablet
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy S10+ gets a massive $550 discount on Amazon
Popular stories
Save 15% on the Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case on Amazon
Popular stories
Google trolls Nest fans, announces The Daily Special, a month's worth of sales

Popular stories

Popular stories
Should you buy the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ in 2020?
Popular stories
New report highlights Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T's strengths and weaknesses on both 4G and 5G
Popular stories
T-Mobile's 5G network may get some sort of a boost at the next major Un-carrier event
Popular stories
Apple's base iPhone 12 5G model might be pricier than you expected
Popular stories
LG Aristo 5 is the newest cheap phone available at T-Mobile and Metro
Popular stories
The next Google Nest will be announced on July 13

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless