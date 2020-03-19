Deals Wearables Fossil

A bunch of Fossil Sport and Gen 4 smartwatches are on sale at incredibly low prices

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Mar 19, 2020, 10:08 AM
A bunch of Fossil Sport and Gen 4 smartwatches are on sale at incredibly low prices
Fossil may not be the world's most successful smartwatch vendor, but the US-based Group behind the brand's wearable devices, as well as wrist-worn gadgets carrying Michael Kors, Emporio Armani, Puma, and Diesel names, is undoubtedly the industry's most prolific manufacturer.

The company's extensive product portfolio currently includes a bunch of models that are very often available at massively discounted prices, which is once again the case until March 29.

That means you have 10 days to shave 30 percent off "select full-price and sale styles" on Fossil's official US website as part of a promotion that unfortunately excludes the Gen 5 and Hybrid HR lineups.

On the bright side, the aforementioned 30 percent discount can be applied on top of already deep price cuts for the Fossil Sport and Gen 4 families.

Check out all the deals here 



Available back in the day for $275, the brand's aptly named sporty smartwatch with a Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor under the hood can be purchased at the time of this writing at a measly $69. All you need to do is remember to enter the "SPRING30" promo code in the requisite box of your digital shopping cart before checking out.

The Fossil Sport can be marked down from an already reduced price of $99 to $69 in both 41 and 43mm sizes, although you'll need to settle for a hot pink or blue flavor as far as the former model is concerned and choose between smokey blue and black hues if you have larger wrists and want to save a lot of money.

The arguably more stylish Fossil Gen 4 is in stock in a wider array of colors and band materials than just silicone at a 30 percent discount offered on top of existing price cuts. At the end of the day, though, you'll have to cough up a little more for a Gen 4 Explorist HR, Venture HR, or Sloan HR than a Fossil Sport. 

Namely, 90 bucks and 30 cents, which is also an incredibly low price to pay for such an elegant Wear OS smartwatch with a Snapdragon Wear 2100 SoC, as well as everything from built-in GPS functionality to a heart rate monitor and NFC support for wrist payments.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

A bunch of Fossil Sport and Gen 4 smartwatches are on sale at incredibly low prices
Expires in - 1w 3dA bunch of Fossil Sport and Gen 4 smartwatches are on sale at incredibly low prices
Apple brings certified refurbished iPad Pro (2018) prices way down
Apple brings certified refurbished iPad Pro (2018) prices way down
-$250
T-Mobile viciously cuts OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7T prices ahead of OnePlus 8 launch
T-Mobile viciously cuts OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7T prices ahead of OnePlus 8 launch
Superb deal: Grab these two exceptional iOS games while they're free
Superb deal: Grab these two exceptional iOS games while they're free
Today's the day to snap up a reconditioned Samsung tablet at a killer price
Today's the day to snap up a reconditioned Samsung tablet at a killer price
-$180
The $250 JBL Link View smart display is on sale for just $70 (refurbished)
The $250 JBL Link View smart display is on sale for just $70 (refurbished)

Popular stories

Samsung tips a major Galaxy Note 20 specs advantage over the S20 Ultra 5G
Samsung tips a major Galaxy Note 20 specs advantage over the S20 Ultra 5G
T-Mobile has a plan to temporarily hike the speed of its 4G LTE and 5G networks during the crisis
T-Mobile has a plan to temporarily hike the speed of its 4G LTE and 5G networks during the crisis
Months-old bug in iOS 13 remains unfixed, keeps draining users' mobile data
Months-old bug in iOS 13 remains unfixed, keeps draining users' mobile data
Verizon heavily outspent AT&T and T-Mobile in massive 5G auction
Verizon heavily outspent AT&T and T-Mobile in massive 5G auction
Verizon closes company-owned stores; some authorized resellers remain open
Verizon closes company-owned stores; some authorized resellers remain open
Iron Man just leaked the OnePlus 8 Pro in the wild, confirming quad camera system
Iron Man just leaked the OnePlus 8 Pro in the wild, confirming quad camera system

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless