A bunch of Fossil Sport and Gen 4 smartwatches are on sale at incredibly low prices









That means you have 10 days to shave 30 percent off "select full-price and sale styles" on Fossil's official US website as part of a promotion that unfortunately excludes the Gen 5 and Hybrid HR lineups.





On the bright side, the aforementioned 30 percent discount can be applied on top of already deep price cuts for the Fossil Sport and Gen 4 families.













Available back in the day for $275, the brand's aptly named sporty smartwatch with a Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor under the hood can be purchased at the time of this writing at a measly $69. All you need to do is remember to enter the "SPRING30" promo code in the requisite box of your digital shopping cart before checking out.





The Fossil Sport can be marked down from an already reduced price of $99 to $69 in both 41 and 43mm sizes, although you'll need to settle for a hot pink or blue flavor as far as the former model is concerned and choose between smokey blue and black hues if you have larger wrists and want to save a lot of money.





The arguably more stylish Fossil Gen 4 is in stock in a wider array of colors and band materials than just silicone at a 30 percent discount offered on top of existing price cuts. At the end of the day, though, you'll have to cough up a little more for a Gen 4 Explorist HR, Venture HR, or Sloan HR than a Fossil Sport.





Namely, 90 bucks and 30 cents, which is also an incredibly low price to pay for such an elegant Wear OS smartwatch with a Snapdragon Wear 2100 SoC, as well as everything from built-in GPS functionality to a heart rate monitor and NFC support for wrist payments.