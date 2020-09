Google's new Wear OS update now rolling out to select smartwatches

in the coming months

Google revealed last month a new Wear OS update that will bring meaningful improvements to supported smartwatches but didn't provide any details about its availability. Earlier today, the search giant confirmed that it has commenced the roll-out of the highly-anticipated update, although only to select smartwatches.The main improvement of the latest Wear OS update is better battery life. It remains unclear how much usage time this specific enhancement will add to a Wear OS smartwatch, but at this point, any improvement is better than nothing.Another important change is the performance boost that Wear OS smartwatches are getting with this update. According to Google , Wear OS smartwatches should launch apps and boot up to 20 percent faster.Also, changes to the device controls have been included too, which should make it easier to manage various watch modes and workouts. Finally, Google added enhancements to the pairing process, so you should be able to set up your Wear OS smartwatch faster than ever.The bad news is the new Wear OS update is only available for Suunto 7 smartwatches, although Google says it will roll out the update to more smartwatches “.”