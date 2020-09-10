Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

View

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

View
Software updates Google Wearables

Google's new Wear OS update now rolling out to select smartwatches

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Sep 10, 2020, 7:34 PM
Google's new Wear OS update now rolling out to select smartwatches
Google revealed last month a new Wear OS update that will bring meaningful improvements to supported smartwatches but didn't provide any details about its availability. Earlier today, the search giant confirmed that it has commenced the roll-out of the highly-anticipated update, although only to select smartwatches.

The main improvement of the latest Wear OS update is better battery life. It remains unclear how much usage time this specific enhancement will add to a Wear OS smartwatch, but at this point, any improvement is better than nothing.

Another important change is the performance boost that Wear OS smartwatches are getting with this update. According to Google, Wear OS smartwatches should launch apps and boot up to 20 percent faster.

Also, changes to the device controls have been included too, which should make it easier to manage various watch modes and workouts. Finally, Google added enhancements to the pairing process, so you should be able to set up your Wear OS smartwatch faster than ever.

The bad news is the new Wear OS update is only available for Suunto 7 smartwatches, although Google says it will roll out the update to more smartwatches “in the coming months.”

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
The new Motorola Razr 5G is official: updated design & better battery for $1399
Popular stories
The Galaxy Z Fold 2 experience: Here's how videos look, games play, and more!
Popular stories
Our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 video review is out
Popular stories
Samsung jumps the gun, showcasing the official Galaxy S20 FE 5G design

Popular stories

Popular stories
Verizon vs AT&T vs T-Mobile vs Sprint: new 5G and 4G LTE speed tests yield two big winners
Popular stories
The Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T networks and 5G speeds get tested like the carriers refuse to
Popular stories
The Apple Watch 6 and iPad Air 4 (but not iPhone 12 5G) announcement event is official
Popular stories
T-Mobile's Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G to get the Android 11 update first, as Samsung releases One UI 3 beta
Popular stories
Three of Apple's four iPhone 12 models could make a major 5G compromise
Popular stories
Carrier document reveals Pixel 5 launch date

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless