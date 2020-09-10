Google's new Wear OS update now rolling out to select smartwatches
Another important change is the performance boost that Wear OS smartwatches are getting with this update. According to Google, Wear OS smartwatches should launch apps and boot up to 20 percent faster.
Also, changes to the device controls have been included too, which should make it easier to manage various watch modes and workouts. Finally, Google added enhancements to the pairing process, so you should be able to set up your Wear OS smartwatch faster than ever.
The bad news is the new Wear OS update is only available for Suunto 7 smartwatches, although Google says it will roll out the update to more smartwatches “in the coming months.”