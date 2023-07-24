A sweet Amazon deal slashes the price of both men's and women's Fossil Gen 6, making the watch irresistible

Reserve your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Fossil may be a well-known analog watch manufacturer, but it also makes smartwatches. Furthermore, its smart wearables are usually premium-looking, pack a lot of health-tracking features, and are a nice alternative if you don't want a Galaxy Watch or Apple Watch. Moreover, buying a Fossil smartwatch instead of a Samsung, Apple, or Garmin timepiece is a smart financial decision —at least at the moment — since you can currently get one at a heavily discounted price.

How nice? Well, the 44mm black-colored version of the Fossil Gen 6 is currently 40% off on Amazon. That's a saving of $119 if you act fast and take advantage of this deal now. However, if black is not your color, you can get the silver-colored version for $100 off its price. And in case you want to make your wife a present since you know, "happy wife, happy life," you can get the 42mm Rose Gold-colored Fossil Gen 6 with mesh strap for $100 less as well.

Fossil Gen 6 44mm Black color: Now 40% OFF on Amazon

Get the 44mm Black-colored Fossil Gen 6 from Amazon and save nearly $119. The smartwatch has a stylish design, a good number of health tracking features, supports Amazon Alexa, and more.
$119 off (40%)
Buy at Amazon

Fossil Gen 6 44mm Silver color: Now $100 OFF on Amazon

Get the 44mm Silver-colored Fossil Gen 6 from Amazon and save nearly $100. The smartwatch has a stylish design, a good number of health tracking features, supports Amazon Alexa, and more.
$100 off (31%)
Buy at Amazon

Fossil Gen 6 42mm Rose Gold color: Save $100!

Get the 42mm Rose Gold-colored Fossil Gen 6 from Amazon and save $100. The smartwatch has a stylish design, a good number of health tracking features, supports Amazon Alexa, and more.
$100 off (31%)
Buy at Amazon


The Fossil Gen 6 runs on Google's Wear OS and works with Android phones and iPhones. So no matter which team you are on, you will be able to pair your smartphone with your Fossil Gen 6. Furthermore, the smartwatch has an AMOLED display and supports Amazon Alexa and smart notifications. It even features a built-in speaker and mic, enabling you to make and take phone calls directly from the smartwatch.

As for the health tracking capabilities, the Fossil Gen 6 can automatically track your sleep, count your steps, and measure your heart rate and SpO2. The watch also comes with a 3ATM water-resistance rating, allowing it to withstand splashes of water. As long as you don't fully submerge it, it should be fine.

A slight downside of the Fossil Gen 6 is its battery life. The battery can last up to 24 hours on a single charge, which is not awesome, we know. However, what is awesome is that the smartwatch features fast charging, which can charge the battery up to 80% in just 30 minutes.

The Fossil Gen 6 is definitely an attractive alternative to Samsung's Galaxy Watches. Especially now, when it's even more affordable. However, we don't know how long Amazon's offer will remain active. That's why it's crucial to get a discounted Fossil Gen 6 now while the offer is still there.

