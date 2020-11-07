Amazon has multiple Fossil Gen 5 smartwatch models on sale at a huge discount





But that doesn't mean you should completely rule out a Fossil purchase this holiday season if you're in the market for an affordable, feature-packed wearable compatible with both iPhones and Android handsets. In fact, if you want a smartwatch that looks like a traditional timepiece rather than a tiny square-shaped computer slapped to your wrist, a Fossil Gen 5 might be exactly what you should consider buying for Christmas.



Although we obviously can't guarantee this bad boy won't get a deeper price cut for Black Friday , it's certainly hard to argue with the latest Amazon deals. These bring not one, not two, and not three but a grand total of four Fossil Gen 5 models down to their lowest ever price after a substantial new discount of $116.



Compared to those two, the Fossil Gen 5 is arguably prettier, allowing you to choose from black and smoke-coated Carlyle models, as well as eye-catching Rose Gold Glitz and Rose Gold/Black Julianna styles at the aforementioned $116 discount. All of these intelligent timepieces come with a robust stainless steel case, packing everything from standalone GPS connectivity to a built-in heart rate monitor, accelerometer, altimeter, compass, and gyroscope.





The circular AMOLED display is also pretty sharp, but the battery life is not great, despite Fossil's best software optimization efforts. Then again, Google's Wear OS platform is (slowly) getting better



