Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Google Pixel 6 + unlimited data plan!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Google Pixel 6 + unlimited data plan!

 View
iOS Android Games

Fortnite is game over in China

Mariyan Slavov
By
0
Fortnite is game over in China
One of the most popular games of the modern age - Fortnite, is shutting down in China on November 15th. It seems that the battle royale has finally given up after two years of testing on Chinese grounds. The game was never officially launched in China and was missing core features during its trial run, such as in-app purchases.

The senior analyst and game insider Daniel Ahmad posted on Twitter the apparent reasons why Fortnite has been pulled out.

“The battle royale genre has been strictly regulated in China, the domestic games that are approved there have heavy content changes,” tweeted Ahmad.

The Chinese government has very strict guidelines for video games, and the whole market is crazy regulated. Battle royale games are a subject of even harder scrutiny, so much so they have to be marketed as “military training games”, and not “kill everyone else” type of games.

PUBG was one of the victims of these guidelines - the Chinese government banned the game last September, mainly because of its realistic depiction of violence, blood, and gore. Fortnite, on the other hand, features a much more tamed and cartoonish styling, but apparently, this wasn’t enough to convince the Chinese government.

China wants to protect its youth


There’s another angle to the matter. China has been implementing various measures and tools to limit kids’ video game exposure. There are government rules saying that people under 18 can only game for one hour each Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

And if this seems tyrannical, there’s a much darker aspect to this law. The country has developed a special screening system called “Midnight patrol”, and it looks like something taken from a dystopian movie.

“Midnight patrol” scans the face of the person who tries to launch a game after 10 p.m. and if the artificial intelligence behind the system decides that that person is a kid, it locks the phone. There are so many things wrong with this and at so many levels.

Back to Fortnite - apparently the game is too fun to play and Chinese kids spend too much time playing it. So, as of November 1st, account creation has been locked down in Fortnite. Existing accounts will be able to continue killing stuff until November 15th.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Facebook's metaverse is 'not necessarily the best thing for human society'
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Facebook's metaverse is 'not necessarily the best thing for human society'
WhatsApp for iOS beta users get improved picture-in-picture interface
by Iskra Petrova,  0
WhatsApp for iOS beta users get improved picture-in-picture interface
Apple reportedly cuts iPad production by 50% to ensure components for the iPhone 13
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Apple reportedly cuts iPad production by 50% to ensure components for the iPhone 13
The best T-Mobile deals (updated November 2021)
by Rado Minkov,  3
The best T-Mobile deals (updated November 2021)
Sony’s latest premium noise-cancelling headphones are $100 off at Amazon
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Sony’s latest premium noise-cancelling headphones are $100 off at Amazon
Google Sheets update adds enhanced menus, improves discoverability of key features
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Google Sheets update adds enhanced menus, improves discoverability of key features
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless