Fortnite is game over in China
“The battle royale genre has been strictly regulated in China, the domestic games that are approved there have heavy content changes,” tweeted Ahmad.
The Chinese government has very strict guidelines for video games, and the whole market is crazy regulated. Battle royale games are a subject of even harder scrutiny, so much so they have to be marketed as “military training games”, and not “kill everyone else” type of games.
China wants to protect its youth
There’s another angle to the matter. China has been implementing various measures and tools to limit kids’ video game exposure. There are government rules saying that people under 18 can only game for one hour each Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
And if this seems tyrannical, there’s a much darker aspect to this law. The country has developed a special screening system called “Midnight patrol”, and it looks like something taken from a dystopian movie.
“Midnight patrol” scans the face of the person who tries to launch a game after 10 p.m. and if the artificial intelligence behind the system decides that that person is a kid, it locks the phone. There are so many things wrong with this and at so many levels.
Back to Fortnite - apparently the game is too fun to play and Chinese kids spend too much time playing it. So, as of November 1st, account creation has been locked down in Fortnite. Existing accounts will be able to continue killing stuff until November 15th.