Get the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited talks plan

 View

Get the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited talks plan

 View
iOS Apple Apps Games

Apple employee testifies that the company made at least $100 million from Fortnite

Alan Friedman
By Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
May 19, 2021, 7:01 PM
Apple employee testifies that the company made at least $100 million from Fortnite
The ongoing Epic v. Apple trial continued today with interesting testimony from Michael Schmid, head of games business development for the App Store. Bloomberg reported today that Schmid said that during the two year time period before Apple kicked Fortnite out of the App Store last year, the game earned $100 million in commissions for Apple. Schmid wouldn't give an exact dollar amount and wouldn't state whether the commission earned by Apple was over $200 million stating that it would be "inappropriate" for him to answer.

The game was removed from the App Store after Epic, in a bid to get around the 30% cut of App Store in-app revenue collected by Apple, created its own in-app payment platform for Fortnite players to use when purchasing currency for the game. This violated Apple's own rules and resulted in the expulsion of the game from the iOS app storefront.

According to app analyzer Sensor Tower, Fortnite users spent nearly $1.2 billion on Fortnite purchases made through the App Store last year. Apple's 30% cut on this revenue came to approximately $354 million. Epic is trying to show that Apple makes outrageously high profits from the App Store to prove its point that Apple is a monopoly.

Schmid, who headed Apple's dealings with Fortnite developer Epic Games, confirmed his prior comments about the amount of money Apple spent to promote the game. Schmid today repeated that Apple spent $1 million to help market Fortnite during its last 11 months in the App Store. Lauren Moskowitz, Epic's attorney, called the ratio between the amount of money that Apple received from the game and the $1 million it spent to promote it a "good deal" for Apple.

The amount of money that Apple collected from in-app purchases made by Fortnite players over the last 30 months amounted to at least $100 million. But that is small potatoes compared to the $22 billion that Apple took in from App Store commissions last year alone.

Other companies watching the lawsuit with rapt attention include Netflix and Spotify, both of which have had very public battles with Apple over what has become known as the Apple Tax.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

This stylish and feature-packed Wear OS smartwatch is insanely cheap right now
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
This stylish and feature-packed Wear OS smartwatch is insanely cheap right now
-$177
Chip delays reach crisis territory; Apple, Qualcomm and others are affected
by Alan Friedman,  0
Chip delays reach crisis territory; Apple, Qualcomm and others are affected
HBO Max is officially fighting Netflix and Disney+ with... ads
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
HBO Max is officially fighting Netflix and Disney+ with... ads
The Apple Watch Series 6 is massively discounted yet again in many different models
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
The Apple Watch Series 6 is massively discounted yet again in many different models
Massive Apple Watch Series 7 leak shows off new design, green color
by Joshua Swingle,  10
Massive Apple Watch Series 7 leak shows off new design, green color
New Game Mode spotted on Android 12 beta
by Doroteya Borisova,  1
New Game Mode spotted on Android 12 beta

Featured stories

Popular stories
Massive Apple Watch Series 7 leak shows off new design, green color
Popular stories
After 13 years, Android is finally becoming "super smooth" thanks to... Android 12
Popular stories
Google Pixel 6 vs Samsung Galaxy S21: preliminary comparison
Popular stories
Apple Watch Series 7 rumored to have a new design and a new color option

Popular stories

Popular stories
Flagship Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro leak with radical new design
Popular stories
Pixel 6: After 13 years, Android is finally getting its own iPhone
Popular stories
Samsung possibly working to adopt Google's Fuchsia OS on future products
Popular stories
Apple's 5G iPhone 12 mini can now be yours for free without having to trade anything in
Popular stories
Man receives iPad Pro (2021) early, posts videos showing off the HDR mini-LED display
Popular stories
Google's Android 12 redesign leaks with theme support, new animations, more

Hot phones

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless