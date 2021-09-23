Apple bans the Fortnite game from the App Store for what could be a 5-year appeal process

Fortnite banned from the App Store for what could be a 5 years period



Tim Sweeney stated that from now on, the Fornite game is going to be blacklisted from the App Store for a process that could take 5 years. He also underlined that beforehand, Apple has claimed once the Fornite developers start playing by the rules as everyone else, Cupertino will be welcoming the Fortnite game. He then stated Apple had lied as Epic has agreed to play by the rules.











The letter that Epic Games' CEO published on Twitter from Apple also states that the decision to not reinstate the game and to not reconsider this decision is also based on statements from Epic since the court's decision, coupled with Epic's "duplicitous conduct" in the past. The letter seems final and will not take into account any other requests before the court ruling becomes final.

Epic has been going against Apple's 'anticompetitive conduct', the infamous ''Apple Tax" and even against some Google practices recently



Epic Games has now paid the $6 million it has gotten over the time it was bypassing the App Store fees (pretty much, the 30% of the revenue it generated for the time the link was available in the Fornite game on iOS) as ordered by the court but has appealed the court's decision. The court's ruling stated that the game maker did breach the terms of the contract with Apple. Alongside that, Epic recently revealed Google has allegedly paid phone manufacturers to not include third-party app stores on their phones.





