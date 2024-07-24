Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

Garmin's Forerunner 945 is now $171 cheaper and a fantastic choice for triathletes

Garmin's Forerunner 945 is now $171 cheaper and a fantastic choice for triathletes
Having a high-end GPS watch for running can pay off, especially when it's a Garmin. Well, Garmin's Forerunner models don't come cheap, particularly the newer models. Fortunately, older ones can be found at discounted prices. Take the Forerunner 945, for example. This bad boy still costs almost $500 when it's not on sale, but you can now get it for $171 off its list price!

The Garmin Forerunner 945 is now $171 off at Amazon

Now's your chance to snatch the old but gold Garmin Forerunner 945 for $171 on Amazon. The wearable may be no spring chicken, but it still packs various advanced features. To top this off, you won't find it at lower prices at Walmart right now! Get yours and save big now!
$171 off (34%)
Buy at Amazon

That means you save 34% on the old but gold Garmin Watch. To our knowledge, Amazon has offered a higher markdown on the 2019 wearable only a few times, none of which have been in the previous month. However, Walmart has sold it for as low as $279.99 on several occasions.

Although this isn't the Forerunner 945's best price, you won't find it for under $330 at Walmart right now. That's to say, Amazon's promo is actually rather tempting, especially if you don't want to cough up more than $400 for the Forerunner 955 or $550+ for the latest Forerunner 965.

So, we've established that the 2019 timepiece is practically the cheapest high-end triathlon-oriented wearable that you can get from Garmin right now. But is it still a good choice given its advanced age?

Very much so. The GPS watch has multiple advanced workout features, such as training effect, status, and load. These features help you understand your optimal exercise volume for your fitness level, the development of your endurance over each workout, and more.

The premium fitness tracker also boasts Garmin Coach, Daily Suggested Workouts, multiple built-in sports apps, and various runner-centric functions. In other words, it may be slightly older, but this puppy is still good enough to help you amp up your workout game.

This handsome fella also measures your heart rate, blood oxygen levels, sleep, stress, and more. To top this off, it gives you up to two weeks of use per charge.

Ultimately, the Forerunner 945 may not be as fascinating as the best smartwatches on the market. But it's a good option for triathletes, running enthusiasts, and everyone who wants a premium Forerunner model without breaking the bank. If you're one of those, take advantage of Amazon's deal and save $171 on one.
Polina Kovalakova
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

