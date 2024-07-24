Garmin's Forerunner 945 is now $171 cheaper and a fantastic choice for triathletes
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Having a high-end GPS watch for running can pay off, especially when it's a Garmin. Well, Garmin's Forerunner models don't come cheap, particularly the newer models. Fortunately, older ones can be found at discounted prices. Take the Forerunner 945, for example. This bad boy still costs almost $500 when it's not on sale, but you can now get it for $171 off its list price!
That means you save 34% on the old but gold Garmin Watch. To our knowledge, Amazon has offered a higher markdown on the 2019 wearable only a few times, none of which have been in the previous month. However, Walmart has sold it for as low as $279.99 on several occasions.
So, we've established that the 2019 timepiece is practically the cheapest high-end triathlon-oriented wearable that you can get from Garmin right now. But is it still a good choice given its advanced age?
The premium fitness tracker also boasts Garmin Coach, Daily Suggested Workouts, multiple built-in sports apps, and various runner-centric functions. In other words, it may be slightly older, but this puppy is still good enough to help you amp up your workout game.
This handsome fella also measures your heart rate, blood oxygen levels, sleep, stress, and more. To top this off, it gives you up to two weeks of use per charge.
Ultimately, the Forerunner 945 may not be as fascinating as the best smartwatches on the market. But it's a good option for triathletes, running enthusiasts, and everyone who wants a premium Forerunner model without breaking the bank. If you're one of those, take advantage of Amazon's deal and save $171 on one.
That means you save 34% on the old but gold Garmin Watch. To our knowledge, Amazon has offered a higher markdown on the 2019 wearable only a few times, none of which have been in the previous month. However, Walmart has sold it for as low as $279.99 on several occasions.
Although this isn't the Forerunner 945's best price, you won't find it for under $330 at Walmart right now. That's to say, Amazon's promo is actually rather tempting, especially if you don't want to cough up more than $400 for the Forerunner 955 or $550+ for the latest Forerunner 965.
So, we've established that the 2019 timepiece is practically the cheapest high-end triathlon-oriented wearable that you can get from Garmin right now. But is it still a good choice given its advanced age?
Very much so. The GPS watch has multiple advanced workout features, such as training effect, status, and load. These features help you understand your optimal exercise volume for your fitness level, the development of your endurance over each workout, and more.
The premium fitness tracker also boasts Garmin Coach, Daily Suggested Workouts, multiple built-in sports apps, and various runner-centric functions. In other words, it may be slightly older, but this puppy is still good enough to help you amp up your workout game.
This handsome fella also measures your heart rate, blood oxygen levels, sleep, stress, and more. To top this off, it gives you up to two weeks of use per charge.
Recommended Stories
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
24 Jul, 2024Garmin's Forerunner 945 is now $171 cheaper and a fantastic choice for triathletes
15 Jul, 2024The Garmin Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar pulls out all the stops and costs a whopping $250 less than usual
11 Jul, 2024The supreme Garmin Epix Gen 2 Sapphire Edition gets a huge $311 discount at Amazon
04 Jul, 2024The Garmin Instinct 2X Solar with stellar battery life is now $108 cheaper at Amazon
19 Jun, 2024The Garmin Forerunner 265 has dropped to its Black Friday price on Amazon
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: