Foldable Amazon Kindles with color screens might be headed our way

“E Ink is very excited to announce this significant breakthrough with E Ink Gallery 3,”

“For the first time, our Gallery full color ink platform series can be offered for an enhanced reading and shopping experience for eBooks, and for colorful document viewing and editing in eNotes.”







Which is pretty exciting! I would love to have a parchment-style rollable ereader that I can carry in my pocket like an oversized pen. And foldable Kindles also make sense - if only to recreate the two-page unfolded-book experience. The potential is there!



What do you think about it? Are you excited about a Kindle with a color display or you’re fine with the monochrome one? What about the foldable and rollable concepts?

You may also find interesting: Plastic Logic and E Ink unveil the first flexible color display

You’re probably looking at the title at this point (you’ve reached this far into the article!) and thinking “where are my foldable Kindles?” There’s no reason not to have them. In the press materials for the Gallery 3 launch, E Ink has included a demo image of an 8-inch foldable color screen, and another 8-incher - this time for rollable devices.Actually, E Ink will be showcasing its new color displays (including the foldable and rollable ones) at Touch Taiwan 2022 from April 27-29, 2022, in E Ink’s booth, #M802 on the fourth floor of Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, and during Display Week from May 10-12 in E Ink’s booth #626 at the San Jose Convention Center.