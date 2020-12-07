Plastic Logic and E Ink unveil the first flexible color display
The new range of flexible color E Ink displays is called Legio and it can display red, blue, green, yellow, black, and white colors. The first model is a 2.1-inch panel with a 240 x 146 resolution. It’s made of plastic, so it can flex and bend. The Legio E Ink displays retain the low energy consumption that this technology is known for but add color to the equation.
“Our flexible, glass-free displays are a perfect addition to any wearable technology designer’s toolkit – they are extremely lightweight, making them well suited for integration into a host of wearables, including smart jewelry and smart clothing,” said Tim Burne, CEO, Plastic Logic.
While it will be wonderful to see fitness trackers and smartwatches that last months on a single charge, it’ll be up to third-party companies to pick up the new technology and use it in real products.