Five reasons to buy the Galaxy S24 FE over the S24 Plus

This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
An out of focus person holding the Galaxy S24 FE and Galaxy S24 Plus.
If you're a fan of Samsung phones but haven't yet purchased a Galaxy S24 flagship, you might be in luck. Samsung has just released the Galaxy S24 FE, this year's Fan Edition Galaxy phone.

Traditionally, Fan Edition Samsung devices aim to provide a near-flagship user experience at a more affordable price. Samsung typically achieves this by making strategic cost-cutting decisions during the manufacturing process.

However, the Galaxy S24 FE is a bit different this year. While it doesn't quite match the specifications of its more expensive counterparts, it comes closer to those top-tier phones than its predecessors.

During our testing of the S24 FE, we were pleasantly surprised by how closely it performs to the S24 Plus, especially in terms of performance and camera capabilities. In some cases, the Fan Edition even outperformed the Plus. Given their similar size, the Galaxy S24 Plus is the most logical comparison.

We'll explain why we believe you should consider the Galaxy S24 FE mid-ranger from Samsung, priced at $649, instead of the Galaxy S24 Plus flagship, which starts at $999. That's a significant difference of $350, and as you'll see, it's not a price you necessarily need to pay.

1. Camera



Samsung clearly stated during the Galaxy S24 FE announcement that it features the same 50MP main camera found in the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus. The company even emphasized that the post-processing is identical.

Indeed, we also see that in our testing. Our camera score and lab tests, which measure each phone's camera performance in a controlled environment, revealed that the Galaxy S24 FE achieved nearly the same overall score as the more expensive S24 Plus.

The 12MP ultra-wide camera is also identical between the two phones. The only differences lie in the telephoto and selfie cameras, which are 8MP and 10MP on the FE compared to 10MP and 12MP on the Plus. Even with these variations, we observed minimal differences in image quality.

PhoneArena Camera Score:


Photo
Video
Phone Camera
Score		 Photo
Score		 Main
(wide)		 Ultra
Wide		 Selfie Zoom
Samsung Galaxy S24+ 152 157 85 20 29 23
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE 150 153 84 20 26 22
Phone Camera
Score		 Video
Score		 Main
(wide)		 Ultra
Wide		 Selfie Zoom
Samsung Galaxy S24+ 152 147 79 22 27 19
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE 150 147 79 23 26 19
The primary area where the S24 Plus slightly outperformed the FE was in selfie camera performance. There are also some other minor discrepancies for the ultra-wide and main cameras, but we consider them to be in the margin of error during our tests. 


2. Processor and performance


Another welcome surprise in this year's Fan Edition phone was the nearly identical chipset to the flagship lineup. The Galaxy S24 Plus uses the Exynos 2400 chipset (in regions outside the U.S. and Canada), while the S24 FE features the Exynos 2400e.

Performance Benchmarks:


Geekbench 6
SingleHigher is better
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE2153
Samsung Galaxy S24+2119
Geekbench 6
MultiHigher is better
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE6631
Samsung Galaxy S24+6823
3DMark Extreme(High)Higher is better
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE3861
Samsung Galaxy S24+4345
3DMark
Extreme(Low)Higher is better
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE2435
Samsung Galaxy S24+2691
To our surprise, this Exynos 2400e wasn't far behind. In terms of CPU processing power, the S24 FE was roughly on par with the Plus in our single-core benchmarks.

In layman's terms, most users won't notice a significant difference in performance when comparing Samsung's high-tier mid-ranger to its larger flagship this year.

3. Software updates and features


As expected, the Galaxy S24 FE offers the same 7-year commitment to major Android updates and security patches as the Galaxy S24 Plus.

This means that any future software updates with new features or improvements in user interface will also benefit the S24 FE, ensuring a long-lasting and modern experience.

With a 7-year software support commitment, the S24 FE is well-equipped for the future, even if you don't plan to keep it for its entire lifespan.

4. Display



While the S24 FE may have slightly lower resolution and maximum brightness, the difference is not substantial compared to the Galaxy S24 Plus. Based on our experience, the Fan Edition's display appears very similar to the Plus.

Display Measurements:




Both phones share a 6.7-inch display, making them ideal for consuming visual content. They also feature nearly identical Gorilla Glass protection and a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz, ensuring smooth scrolling on both devices.

We also found the color accuracy to be very similar between our S24 FE and S24 Plus units.

5. Audio quality


Samsung's larger phones offer exceptional audio quality, and the S24 FE delivers sound that is just as impressive as the S24 Plus. This is likely due to their larger form factors, which allow for richer sound production.

Combine the excellent audio quality with the impressive display and performance, and you have a remarkably enjoyable phone for gaming.

Conclusion


The reasons we have listed above might not sound immediately impressive. The S24 FE does not come to revolutionize the phone market like flagships try to. But what makes it special is how much it offers for $350 less — a good chunk of money…

The primary area where the S24 Plus offers a slight advantage is battery life. Our tests estimate the S24 FE's battery life at approximately 6 hours and 20 minutes, compared to 6 hours and 54 minutes for the Plus. However, this difference is relatively minor considering the price gap.

We are a bit puzzled by this year’s Galaxy Fan Edition. Did Samsung intend for it to be this good? Does the company intend for this to be the new FE standard in the future? We don’t know the answer to those questions, but we know one thing: we, the consumers, are winning!

Aleksandar Anastasov
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.

