Five reasons to buy the Galaxy S24 FE over the S24 Plus
If you're a fan of Samsung phones but haven't yet purchased a Galaxy S24 flagship, you might be in luck. Samsung has just released the Galaxy S24 FE, this year's Fan Edition Galaxy phone.
Traditionally, Fan Edition Samsung devices aim to provide a near-flagship user experience at a more affordable price. Samsung typically achieves this by making strategic cost-cutting decisions during the manufacturing process.
During our testing of the S24 FE, we were pleasantly surprised by how closely it performs to the S24 Plus, especially in terms of performance and camera capabilities. In some cases, the Fan Edition even outperformed the Plus. Given their similar size, the Galaxy S24 Plus is the most logical comparison.
Samsung clearly stated during the Galaxy S24 FE announcement that it features the same 50MP main camera found in the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus. The company even emphasized that the post-processing is identical.
Indeed, we also see that in our testing. Our camera score and lab tests, which measure each phone's camera performance in a controlled environment, revealed that the Galaxy S24 FE achieved nearly the same overall score as the more expensive S24 Plus.
The 12MP ultra-wide camera is also identical between the two phones. The only differences lie in the telephoto and selfie cameras, which are 8MP and 10MP on the FE compared to 10MP and 12MP on the Plus. Even with these variations, we observed minimal differences in image quality.
The primary area where the S24 Plus slightly outperformed the FE was in selfie camera performance. There are also some other minor discrepancies for the ultra-wide and main cameras, but we consider them to be in the margin of error during our tests.
Another welcome surprise in this year's Fan Edition phone was the nearly identical chipset to the flagship lineup. The Galaxy S24 Plus uses the Exynos 2400 chipset (in regions outside the U.S. and Canada), while the S24 FE features the Exynos 2400e.
To our surprise, this Exynos 2400e wasn't far behind. In terms of CPU processing power, the S24 FE was roughly on par with the Plus in our single-core benchmarks.
In layman's terms, most users won't notice a significant difference in performance when comparing Samsung's high-tier mid-ranger to its larger flagship this year.
As expected, the Galaxy S24 FE offers the same 7-year commitment to major Android updates and security patches as the Galaxy S24 Plus.
With a 7-year software support commitment, the S24 FE is well-equipped for the future, even if you don't plan to keep it for its entire lifespan.
While the S24 FE may have slightly lower resolution and maximum brightness, the difference is not substantial compared to the Galaxy S24 Plus. Based on our experience, the Fan Edition's display appears very similar to the Plus.
Both phones share a 6.7-inch display, making them ideal for consuming visual content. They also feature nearly identical Gorilla Glass protection and a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz, ensuring smooth scrolling on both devices.
We also found the color accuracy to be very similar between our S24 FE and S24 Plus units.
Samsung's larger phones offer exceptional audio quality, and the S24 FE delivers sound that is just as impressive as the S24 Plus. This is likely due to their larger form factors, which allow for richer sound production.
Combine the excellent audio quality with the impressive display and performance, and you have a remarkably enjoyable phone for gaming.
The reasons we have listed above might not sound immediately impressive. The S24 FE does not come to revolutionize the phone market like flagships try to. But what makes it special is how much it offers for $350 less — a good chunk of money…
The primary area where the S24 Plus offers a slight advantage is battery life. Our tests estimate the S24 FE's battery life at approximately 6 hours and 20 minutes, compared to 6 hours and 54 minutes for the Plus. However, this difference is relatively minor considering the price gap.
We are a bit puzzled by this year’s Galaxy Fan Edition. Did Samsung intend for it to be this good? Does the company intend for this to be the new FE standard in the future? We don’t know the answer to those questions, but we know one thing: we, the consumers, are winning!
We'll explain why we believe you should consider the Galaxy S24 FE mid-ranger from Samsung, priced at $649, instead of the Galaxy S24 Plus flagship, which starts at $999. That's a significant difference of $350, and as you'll see, it's not a price you necessarily need to pay.
1. Camera
Samsung clearly stated during the Galaxy S24 FE announcement that it features the same 50MP main camera found in the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus. The company even emphasized that the post-processing is identical.
Indeed, we also see that in our testing. Our camera score and lab tests, which measure each phone's camera performance in a controlled environment, revealed that the Galaxy S24 FE achieved nearly the same overall score as the more expensive S24 Plus.
The 12MP ultra-wide camera is also identical between the two phones. The only differences lie in the telephoto and selfie cameras, which are 8MP and 10MP on the FE compared to 10MP and 12MP on the Plus. Even with these variations, we observed minimal differences in image quality.
PhoneArena Camera Score:
The primary area where the S24 Plus slightly outperformed the FE was in selfie camera performance. There are also some other minor discrepancies for the ultra-wide and main cameras, but we consider them to be in the margin of error during our tests.
2. Processor and performance
Another welcome surprise in this year's Fan Edition phone was the nearly identical chipset to the flagship lineup. The Galaxy S24 Plus uses the Exynos 2400 chipset (in regions outside the U.S. and Canada), while the S24 FE features the Exynos 2400e.
Performance Benchmarks:
To our surprise, this Exynos 2400e wasn't far behind. In terms of CPU processing power, the S24 FE was roughly on par with the Plus in our single-core benchmarks.
3. Software updates and features
As expected, the Galaxy S24 FE offers the same 7-year commitment to major Android updates and security patches as the Galaxy S24 Plus.
This means that any future software updates with new features or improvements in user interface will also benefit the S24 FE, ensuring a long-lasting and modern experience.
With a 7-year software support commitment, the S24 FE is well-equipped for the future, even if you don't plan to keep it for its entire lifespan.
4. Display
While the S24 FE may have slightly lower resolution and maximum brightness, the difference is not substantial compared to the Galaxy S24 Plus. Based on our experience, the Fan Edition's display appears very similar to the Plus.
Display Measurements:
Both phones share a 6.7-inch display, making them ideal for consuming visual content. They also feature nearly identical Gorilla Glass protection and a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz, ensuring smooth scrolling on both devices.
We also found the color accuracy to be very similar between our S24 FE and S24 Plus units.
5. Audio quality
Samsung's larger phones offer exceptional audio quality, and the S24 FE delivers sound that is just as impressive as the S24 Plus. This is likely due to their larger form factors, which allow for richer sound production.
Combine the excellent audio quality with the impressive display and performance, and you have a remarkably enjoyable phone for gaming.
Conclusion
The reasons we have listed above might not sound immediately impressive. The S24 FE does not come to revolutionize the phone market like flagships try to. But what makes it special is how much it offers for $350 less — a good chunk of money…
The primary area where the S24 Plus offers a slight advantage is battery life. Our tests estimate the S24 FE's battery life at approximately 6 hours and 20 minutes, compared to 6 hours and 54 minutes for the Plus. However, this difference is relatively minor considering the price gap.
We are a bit puzzled by this year’s Galaxy Fan Edition. Did Samsung intend for it to be this good? Does the company intend for this to be the new FE standard in the future? We don’t know the answer to those questions, but we know one thing: we, the consumers, are winning!
