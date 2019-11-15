Fitbit Versa Special Edition scores excellent $80 discount at Best Buy in early holiday sale
This thing actually includes not one but two woven wristbands (in both small and large sizes), as well as small and large classic black straps to allow for seamless customization and personalization. Otherwise, the Special Edition is not very different from a "regular" OG Fitbit Versa, which in turn comes with many of the same key specs and features as its successor.
We're talking a water-resistant design, advanced and continuous PurePulse heart rate monitoring, in-depth activity and sleep tracking, NFC support for wrist payments, a decent LCD screen focused on saving energy, and consequently, pretty mind-blowing battery life. The Fitbit Versa Special Edition can also store music but it doesn't offer built-in Alexa assistance or always-on display functionality.
The "oldie" is set to receive a number of important enhancements in a software update soon as well, so all in all, it definitely feels like a solid bargain as it undercuts Samsung's first-gen Galaxy Watch Active or the similarly aging but enduringly popular Garmin Vivoactive 3.
