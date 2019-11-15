Fitbit Versa Special Edition scores excellent $80 discount at Best Buy in early holiday sale





While the Versa 2 is gearing up for a cool $50 Black Friday discount , that still won't make the new guy quite as affordable as the original Versa is right now at Best Buy in a stylish Special Edition. The retailer is running a "Start Your List" sale until Sunday in anticipation of those crazy Black Friday deals later this month , and as part of the ongoing event, a Fitbit Versa Special Edition in Charcoal with a Woven band in tow costs $119.99 after a $79.96 markdown.













This thing actually includes not one but two woven wristbands (in both small and large sizes), as well as small and large classic black straps to allow for seamless customization and personalization. Otherwise, the Special Edition is not very different from a "regular" OG Fitbit Versa, which in turn comes with many of the same key specs and features as its successor.





We're talking a water-resistant design, advanced and continuous PurePulse heart rate monitoring, in-depth activity and sleep tracking, NFC support for wrist payments, a decent LCD screen focused on saving energy, and consequently, pretty mind-blowing battery life. The Fitbit Versa Special Edition can also store music but it doesn't offer built-in Alexa assistance or always-on display functionality.



