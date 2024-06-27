Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Fitbit users can now add American Express cards to Google Wallet

Fitbit users can now add American Express cards to Google Wallet
Image credit — PhoneArena

Fitbit users can now finally add American Express cards to their Google Wallet. This means that those who use Fitbit devices can now utilize their American Express cards for payments through Google Wallet. This feature has been long-awaited since Google replaced Fitbit Pay with Google Wallet, and it has now finally been rolled out as part of the Google Play Services v24.25 update.

Previously, Google had mentioned the addition of American Express card support in an earlier update, but later retracted it. However, the feature has been reintroduced in the latest update, and users have reported successfully adding their American Express cards to their Fitbit devices. The official changelog for the update also confirms the addition of this feature.

In addition to American Express card support, the Google Play Services v24.25 update brings several other changes for Google Wallet users. These changes include:

  • The ability to add an e-wallet as a payment method or use linked e-wallets in Google Pay to complete payments on your phone.
  • New features for IDs added to Wallet on your phone.
  • The option to use Pixel as a payment method in Wallet on your phone.

The rollout of American Express card support for Fitbit devices is a significant development for users who have been eagerly awaiting this feature. It provides greater flexibility and convenience for those who prefer to use their American Express cards for payments. The additional changes included in the update further enhance the functionality of Google Wallet, making it a more versatile and comprehensive payment solution.

While Google has not officially confirmed the completion of the rollout, the reports of successful additions and the mention in the official changelog suggest that the feature is now widely available. This update is a welcome addition for Fitbit owners, who can now enjoy the convenience of using their American Express cards for payments on their devices.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

