Fitbit's hot new smartwatches are on sale at lower than ever prices

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Nov 25, 2020, 3:08 AM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Fitbit's hot new smartwatches are on sale at lower than ever prices
The holidays are upon us, and bargain hunters know exactly what that means. 'Tis the season to save big on the hottest gadgets out there, but if you haven't been able to find the perfect Christmas gift for that special someone in our huge and continuously expanding list of the best Black Friday deals available right now, Amazon has just kicked off a compelling new sale on Fitbit smartwatches.

We're not talking ancient models like the Ionic or first-gen Versa, mind you, but rather the hot new Fitbit Sense and Versa 3, both of which can be purchased at lower than ever prices ahead of Black Friday 2020.

Commercially released just a couple of months ago at a recommended price of $329.95, the feature-packed Fitbit Sense is up for grabs at the time of this writing for $69 less than that in an eye-catching white-and-gold combo. Meanwhile, the slightly less conspicuous carbon/graphite variant can be had at a decent $50 discount of its own, equating to 15 percent shaved off the aforementioned MSRP.

The Fitbit Sense is without a doubt the company's best Apple Watch challenger yet, packing almost every imaginable sensor and health monitoring tool into a relatively sleek, stylish, and robust body. 

You've got your potentially life-saving ECG tracking capabilities, your essential blood oxygen saturation sensor helping you keep an eye out for possible coronavirus symptoms, as well as good old fashioned high and low heart rate alerts, sleep tracking functionality, and even skin temperature and something called an electrodermal (EDA) activity sensor for managing daily stress.

On top of everything, this high-end smartwatch lasts more than six days on a single battery charge... at least if you don't turn on the built-in GPS connectivity.

At first glance, the Fitbit Versa 3 looks similar to the costlier Sense while boasting the same 6+ days battery life promise, as well as standalone GPS support, heart rate monitoring technology, sleep tracking, and blood oxygen saturation supervision. 

But there are a number of fancier sensors missing here, including the ECG, EDA, and skin temperature tools, which explains the lower $229.95 regular price you can currently mark down by a solid (but far from earth-shattering) $30 in a trio of different colors.

Don't forget that the early 2020-released Fitbit Charge 4 tracker is also on sale at a special price for folks who still can't afford or simply don't want a full-blown smartwatch from Santa.

