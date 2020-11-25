Fitbit's hot new smartwatches are on sale at lower than ever prices

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.







Commercially released just a couple of months ago at a recommended price of $329.95, the feature-packed Fitbit Sense is up for grabs at the time of this writing for $69 less than that in an eye-catching white-and-gold combo. Meanwhile, the slightly less conspicuous carbon/graphite variant can be had at a decent $50 discount of its own, equating to 15 percent shaved off the aforementioned MSRP.



The Fitbit Sense is without a doubt the company's best The Fitbit Sense is without a doubt the company's best Apple Watch challenger yet, packing almost every imaginable sensor and health monitoring tool into a relatively sleek, stylish, and robust body.





You've got your potentially life-saving ECG tracking capabilities , your essential blood oxygen saturation sensor helping you keep an eye out for possible coronavirus symptoms, as well as good old fashioned high and low heart rate alerts, sleep tracking functionality, and even skin temperature and something called an electrodermal (EDA) activity sensor for managing daily stress.





On top of everything, this high-end smartwatch lasts more than six days on a single battery charge... at least if you don't turn on the built-in GPS connectivity.



At first glance, the Fitbit Versa 3 looks similar to the costlier Sense while boasting the same 6+ days battery life promise, as well as standalone GPS support, heart rate monitoring technology, sleep tracking, and blood oxygen saturation supervision.



But there are a number of fancier sensors missing here, including the ECG, EDA, and skin temperature tools, which explains the lower $229.95 regular price you can currently mark down by a solid (but far from earth-shattering) $30 in a trio of different colors.



