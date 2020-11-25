Fitbit's hot new smartwatches are on sale at lower than ever prices
Commercially released just a couple of months ago at a recommended price of $329.95, the feature-packed Fitbit Sense is up for grabs at the time of this writing for $69 less than that in an eye-catching white-and-gold combo. Meanwhile, the slightly less conspicuous carbon/graphite variant can be had at a decent $50 discount of its own, equating to 15 percent shaved off the aforementioned MSRP.
The Fitbit Sense is without a doubt the company's best Apple Watch challenger yet, packing almost every imaginable sensor and health monitoring tool into a relatively sleek, stylish, and robust body.
On top of everything, this high-end smartwatch lasts more than six days on a single battery charge... at least if you don't turn on the built-in GPS connectivity.
At first glance, the Fitbit Versa 3 looks similar to the costlier Sense while boasting the same 6+ days battery life promise, as well as standalone GPS support, heart rate monitoring technology, sleep tracking, and blood oxygen saturation supervision.
But there are a number of fancier sensors missing here, including the ECG, EDA, and skin temperature tools, which explains the lower $229.95 regular price you can currently mark down by a solid (but far from earth-shattering) $30 in a trio of different colors.
Don't forget that the early 2020-released Fitbit Charge 4 tracker is also on sale at a special price for folks who still can't afford or simply don't want a full-blown smartwatch from Santa.