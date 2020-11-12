Get Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max from AT&T

The feature-packed Fitbit Charge 4 wearable is on sale at an irresistible price

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Nov 12, 2020, 7:55 AM
Fitbit has been keeping busy in anticipation of a major takeover that may or may not get finalized soon, recently releasing arguably its best ever smartwatch alongside a refined new version of the slightly humbler Versa and an ultra-low-cost Inspire 2 activity tracker.

The wearable industry veteran also rolled out the most advanced edition yet of the crazy popular Charge device back in April, pricing it at a fairly reasonable $150 and up. But with the Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 normally fetching a measly $60 and recently going down to as little as 50 bucks, Fitbit had to do something to further increase the holiday appeal of the Charge 4.

Although Black Friday is still technically a couple of weeks away, we're pretty sure there's no point waiting for a better deal than the one currently available on Amazon, as well as the manufacturer's own official US website and other major retailers like Best Buy.

That's because the Fitbit Charge 4 is already marked down by $50 in your choice of black, rosewood, and storm blue/black colors. That equates to a massive 33 percent price cut, which is certainly nothing to sneeze at when considering the lengthy list of this fitness tracker's features. We're talking everything from 24/7 heart rate monitoring to in-depth sleep tracking, all-day calorie burn, guided breathing sessions, female health tracking, Spotify control on your wrist, NFC-powered payments, and yes, built-in GPS connectivity for real-time pace and distance monitoring.

The completely swim-proof device also sports a respectable backlit OLED display capable of showing all the smartphone notifications that matter, nonetheless lasting up to seven days on a single battery charge. Granted, the aforementioned Galaxy Fit 2 can keep the lights on for a maximum of 15 days (!!!) between charges, but that's without a GPS chip and a couple of other sensors present on the Fitbit Charge 4. 

The 2018-released Garmin Vivosmart 4 also lacks a standalone GPS connection at a reduced price of $100 right now, so if you can't afford something like the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active, you should definitely snap up the Fitbit Charge 4 at this great discount while you can.

