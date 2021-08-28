The Apple Watch-rivaling Fitbit Sense is cheaper than ever before

The Apple Watch-rivaling Fitbit Sense is cheaper than ever before3
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Curiously enough, that doesn't appear to be the case for last year's Fitbit Charge 4 activity tracker... just yet, but coincidentally or not, the full-blown Sense smartwatch is on sale at its lowest price ever shortly after the Charge 5 was unveiled.
Both these Android and iOS-compatible intelligent timepieces saw daylight a year ago, so it's definitely a little odd that we haven't heard a single rumor to date about impending Sense 2 and/or Versa 4 launches. Whether or not such devices are in the pipeline, the first-gen Fitbit Sense looks pretty compelling at $100 less than its regular price of $300 in carbon/graphite and white/gold color combos.
Although perhaps not as impressive as the crazy popular Apple Watch Series 6 from a health monitoring standpoint or as stylish as the hot new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, this now very affordable device does come with a premium build of its own, as well as a life-saving ECG sensor.
Of course, if the Fitbit Sense continues to feel a tad too rich for your blood, you can always go for something like the Charge 4 or Luxe, both of which happen to be available for $20 off their $150 list prices.
The slightly costlier Charge 5 is not yet up for grabs on Amazon (or shipping from Fitbit), mind you, while the Versa 3 smartwatch is absurdly priced higher than the Sense at the time of this writing. That makes the Versa 2 a decent option to consider for folks on tight budgets at a $30 markdown from its $180 MSRP.