The two best Fitbit devices around are on sale at their lowest ever prices





Believe it or not, we have two different gadgets in that position right now, and no, you don't need a Prime membership to score the Fitbit Charge 5 and Sense at completely unprecedented discounts of 30 and 43 percent respectively.

Fitbit Charge 5 Fitness Tracker with Built-in GPS, Stress Management Tools, ECG, EDA $45 off (30%) Buy at Amazon Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch with Stress Management, ECG, EDA, Always-On Display $129 off (43%) Buy at Amazon





A "modest" activity tracker by definition, the former is arguably the most attractive and difficult-to-turn-down member of this duo, costing $45.46 less than its usual price of $149.95 in two decidedly eye-catching color combinations: lunar white/soft gold and steel blue/platinum.









We're not just talking good old fashioned heart rate monitoring, step counting, and sleep tracking, mind you, but potentially life-saving ECG technology and an innovative EDA sensor capable of estimating your stress levels too. Commercially released less than a year ago , this bad boy is unlikely to get a sequel in the very near future, and in case you're wondering, Amazon's hot new $45.46 discount improves on a previous record high markdown of around 30 bucks.





and a large and sharp touchscreen with Always-On Display functionality and the ability to show all kinds of information from a connected Android handset or iPhone. The cheaper-than-ever Fitbit Sense , meanwhile, is a lot older and thus far more likely to be upgraded soon , which doesn't mean you should simply ignore its massive $129 or so discount available in three different chromatic combos: carbon/graphite, sage grey/silver, and white/gold. Not if you fancy all those sensors and health tools mentioned abovea large and sharp touchscreen with Always-On Display functionality and the ability to show all kinds of information from a connected Android handset or iPhone.





On top of everything, both the Sense and Charge 5 come with absolutely stellar battery life ratings of up to six and seven days between charges respectively, thus being even more likely to appeal to cash-strapped wearable device buyers looking for solid alternatives to Apple and Samsung's battery featherweights.



