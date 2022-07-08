 The two best Fitbit devices around are on sale at their lowest ever prices - PhoneArena
Deals
While it's generally not a very good idea to spend a lot of money on tech products in the days leading up to extensive sales events organized by major retailers like Amazon, it's also hard to look away in the rare instances when a popular device drops to a new record low price at a time like that.

Believe it or not, we have two different gadgets in that position right now, and no, you don't need a Prime membership to score the Fitbit Charge 5 and Sense at completely unprecedented discounts of 30 and 43 percent respectively.

Fitbit Charge 5

Fitness Tracker with Built-in GPS, Stress Management Tools, ECG, EDA
$45 off (30%)
Buy at Amazon

Fitbit Sense

Advanced Smartwatch with Stress Management, ECG, EDA, Always-On Display
$129 off (43%)
Buy at Amazon

A "modest" activity tracker by definition, the former is arguably the most attractive and difficult-to-turn-down member of this duo, costing $45.46 less than its usual price of $149.95 in two decidedly eye-catching color combinations: lunar white/soft gold and steel blue/platinum.

By no means a "true" Apple Watch Series 7 or Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 rival, the Fitbit Charge 5 is probably the overall best fitness tracker money can buy in 2022, offering pretty much everything the full-blown Sense smartwatch has going for it in the health and wellness department.

We're not just talking good old fashioned heart rate monitoring, step counting, and sleep tracking, mind you, but potentially life-saving ECG technology and an innovative EDA sensor capable of estimating your stress levels too. Commercially released less than a year ago, this bad boy is unlikely to get a sequel in the very near future, and in case you're wondering, Amazon's hot new $45.46 discount improves on a previous record high markdown of around 30 bucks.

The cheaper-than-ever Fitbit Sense, meanwhile, is a lot older and thus far more likely to be upgraded soon, which doesn't mean you should simply ignore its massive $129 or so discount available in three different chromatic combos: carbon/graphite, sage grey/silver, and white/gold. Not if you fancy all those sensors and health tools mentioned above and a large and sharp touchscreen with Always-On Display functionality and the ability to show all kinds of information from a connected Android handset or iPhone.

On top of everything, both the Sense and Charge 5 come with absolutely stellar battery life ratings of up to six and seven days between charges respectively, thus being even more likely to appeal to cash-strapped wearable device buyers looking for solid alternatives to Apple and Samsung's battery featherweights.

