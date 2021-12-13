Notification Center

The best Fitbit smartwatch is on sale at its lowest ever price one last time this year

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The best Fitbit smartwatch is on sale at its lowest ever price one last time this year
The 2020-released Fitbit Sense is in a bit of an awkward place, having been left without a 2021 sequel as Google reportedly prepares to integrate elements of its daughter company's proprietary interface into the Wear OS platform for 2022's long overdue Pixel Watch.

Of course, that doesn't necessarily mean Fitbit-branded smartwatches have no future, but for the time being, the uncertainty definitely works in favor of prospective Sense buyers on a tight budget. If you're part of that group, you'll undoubtedly be happy to see the decidedly feature-packed and arguably premium-looking Apple Watch Series 7 alternative starting at $110 less than usual right now.

Said new Amazon deal just so happens to match the e-commerce giant's very best Cyber Monday 2021 promotion on the Fitbit Sense, which was only available for a short time a couple of weeks ago, while beating essentially all of this year's special US Black Friday offers by at least 10 bucks.

Curiously enough, you can shave $110 off the $300 list price of this bad boy in a single white/gold color combination, with the carbon/graphite and sage grey/silver models still up for grabs at their aforementioned $100 discount. 

Granted, the difference is not exactly earth-shattering, so perhaps the best news of the day is that all three versions are very competitively priced and guaranteed to arrive before Christmas if you order any of them right away.

In case you're wondering, the Fitbit Sense is priced more or less the same as Samsung's cheapest non-Classic Galaxy Watch 4 variant at the time of this writing while unsurprisingly undercutting the discounted Apple Watch Series 7 by a lot.

In many ways, of course, you can't really compare this robust but ultimately unremarkable device with the newest version of the world's most popular smartwatch. With built-in ECG monitoring technology, a proprietary EDA sensor estimating the wearer's stress levels, and blood oxygen supervision, however, the Sense can definitely hold its own in a head-to-head battle against the aforementioned Wear OS-based Galaxy Watch 4.

While not the only Fitbit smartwatch on sale ahead of the highly anticipated Pixel Watch launch next year, this is clearly the most appealing of the bunch, as the humbler Versa 3 is marked down by a comparatively modest $50 from a $230 list price yet again right now.

