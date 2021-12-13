The best Fitbit smartwatch is on sale at its lowest ever price one last time this year

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Of course, that doesn't necessarily mean Fitbit-branded smartwatches have no future, but for the time being, the uncertainty definitely works in favor of prospective Sense buyers on a tight budget. If you're part of that group, you'll undoubtedly be happy to see the decidedly feature-packed and arguably premium-looking Apple Watch Series 7 alternative starting at $110 less than usual right now.



Said new Amazon deal just so happens to match the e-commerce giant's very best Cyber Monday 2021 promotion on the Fitbit Sense, which was only available for a short time a couple of weeks ago, while beating essentially all of this year's special US Black Friday offers by at least 10 bucks.



Curiously enough, you can shave $110 off the $300 list price of this bad boy in a single white/gold color combination, with the carbon/graphite and sage grey/silver models still up for grabs at their aforementioned $100 discount.



Granted, the difference is not exactly earth-shattering, so perhaps the best news of the day is that all three versions are very competitively priced and guaranteed to arrive before Christmas if you order any of them right away.









In many ways, of course, you can't really compare this robust but ultimately unremarkable device with the newest version of the world's most popular smartwatch . With built-in ECG monitoring technology, a proprietary EDA sensor estimating the wearer's stress levels, and blood oxygen supervision, however, the Sense can definitely hold its own in a head-to-head battle against the aforementioned Wear OS-based Galaxy Watch 4



While not the only Fitbit smartwatch on sale ahead of the highly anticipated While not the only Fitbit smartwatch on sale ahead of the highly anticipated Pixel Watch launch next year , this is clearly the most appealing of the bunch, as the humbler Versa 3 is marked down by a comparatively modest $50 from a $230 list price yet again right now.





New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up