The best Apple Watch 7 deal since Black Friday is back

The best Apple Watch 7 deal since Black Friday is back0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The deal in question can be found on Amazon right now. There is no current time limit on the deal, but Amazon sales like this—especially on modern Apple products—tend to run out of stock pretty fast, so it may not be available for more than a few hours.
As you can see, both the 41 mm and 45 mm Apple Watch 7 versions are discounted, although your color choices seem to be limited to (PRODUCT)RED, blue, and green aluminum casings. You can always switch out the band if it isn't to your liking, of course.
Of course it's got an IP6X rating, meaning it's completely resistant to dust and water and can be taken swimming, as well as on any other type of training session to track your metrics, such as pulse, blood oxygen, distance covered, and more.
It can also let you take an ECG test any time you choose, to ensure you are in optimal cardiovascular health—and if the watch detects any abnormal heartbeat patterns, it will always let you know to get it checked out. All in all, it's a very handy gadget to wear on the daily, if you already have an iPhone and are interested in keeping track of your body and health as much as possible.