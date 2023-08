Snatch the Fitbit Sense 2 at Amazon and save with this sweet deal

If you wish to get a smartwatch with fantastic fitness-tracking capabilities and more? Then you might like the Fitbit Sense 2. It's now on sale at Amazon, being offered at an incredible 23% cheaper price than usual. The retailer even allows you to pick the color variant you like the most without giving up the sweet deal - all paint jobs come with the same discount percentage.

This wearable has seen several discounts at Amazon before. To our knowledge, however, the online merchant rarely lands it at a better price than the one we see today. So, if you’ve made up your mind to get the Google -owned Fitbit Sense 2 without shelling out the full $299.95, now’s a perfect time to act.For just under $230, you get a wearable that can track quite a lot of activities. For starters, you get daily stress level analyses via the integrated cutting-edge cEDA sensor. The smartwatch will also record your heart metrics and notify you if it detects irregularities in your heart rhythm.Like every other self-respected smartwatch nowadays, this piece will thoroughly track your sleeping routines and analyze the patterns. You can even check your daily sleeping score and other personalized data via the Sleep Profile.As its name suggests, this smartwatch is ideal for people who like to maintain an active lifestyle. It tracks over 40 different exercise modes. You also get automated workout tracking, daily readiness score, and more. With the built-in GPS, you’ll always know your evening runs are adequately tracked.Unbelievably, the wearable is also water resistant up to 50 meters. Add a long battery life of up to six days, accordion to Fitbit, and you get quite a feature-packed product. And at such a tempting price, it can make for an irresistible buy, especially if you’re on a tighter budget.