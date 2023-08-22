Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

Snatch the Fitbit Sense 2 at Amazon and save with this sweet deal

Snatch the Fitbit Sense 2 at Amazon and save big with this sweet deal
Over the past few years, smartwatches have become the new normal. Nowadays, everyone is wearing one on their wrist. If you still haven’t joined in this trend, now might be a perfect time to do it. And not break the bank, of course! So, without further ado, we offer you to check out Amazon’s top deal on the Fitbit Sense 2, one of the best smartwatches for the active. The retailer has cut 23% off the device’s price tag, landing it at a much more reasonable price.

There’s no need to bend the truth here and say the device will excite a lot of buyers at its regular retail price of $299.95, even considering the its many cool fitness tracking features.After all, it can hardly match the exquisite experience Apple and Samsung watches deliver for a slightly higher price. But with $70 off, it’s undoubtedly something to consider.

Grab the Fitbit Sense 2 and save 23% at Amazon

If you wish to get a smartwatch with fantastic fitness-tracking capabilities and more? Then you might like the Fitbit Sense 2. It's now on sale at Amazon, being offered at an incredible 23% cheaper price than usual. The retailer even allows you to pick the color variant you like the most without giving up the sweet deal - all paint jobs come with the same discount percentage.
$70 off (23%)
Buy at Amazon

This wearable has seen several discounts at Amazon before. To our knowledge, however, the online merchant rarely lands it at a better price than the one we see today. So, if you’ve made up your mind to get the Google-owned Fitbit Sense 2 without shelling out the full $299.95, now’s a perfect time to act.

For just under $230, you get a wearable that can track quite a lot of activities. For starters, you get daily stress level analyses via the integrated cutting-edge cEDA sensor. The smartwatch will also record your heart metrics and notify you if it detects irregularities in your heart rhythm.

Like every other self-respected smartwatch nowadays, this piece will thoroughly track your sleeping routines and analyze the patterns. You can even check your daily sleeping score and other personalized data via the Sleep Profile.

As its name suggests, this smartwatch is ideal for people who like to maintain an active lifestyle. It tracks over 40 different exercise modes. You also get automated workout tracking, daily readiness score, and more. With the built-in GPS, you’ll always know your evening runs are adequately tracked.

Unbelievably, the wearable is also water resistant up to 50 meters. Add a long battery life of up to six days, accordion to Fitbit, and you get quite a feature-packed product. And at such a tempting price, it can make for an irresistible buy, especially if you’re on a tighter budget.

T-Mobile might be shooting itself in the foot with alleged change to port-in perk
Best Buy might soon stop offering T-Mobile services and end all support
Best Buy is selling two Microsoft Surface Pro 9 variants at monster discounts for a limited time
A friendly reminder from Google: Clean your Pixel Buds every 120 hours of use!
Teens believe that Android phones are for old people and parents only
Want a tablet for work? Get the Surface Pro 8 for 41% off from Amazon or for $230 off from Walmart with a keyboard
iPhone SE 4: Samsung and Google will hate the $500 flagship-killer that Android users will love
More Exynos 2400 specs are leaked and the SoC could make Galaxy S24 users happy
Planning on buying an upcoming flagship phone? Tipster has some bad news about pricing
Anonymous Google insider leaks new Camera UI for Pixel 8 line
iPhone 15 Ultra - not Pro Max - might have a Galaxy S23 Ultra-level zoom camera
Teens believe that Android phones are for old people and parents only
