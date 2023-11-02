This incredible 81 percent Fitbit Luxe Amazon discount is unlikely to last long, so jump on it now!

just

Whether that's the case or not, you should absolutely try to order probably the best-looking fitness band in the world right now at an insane new 81 percent discount and hope that Amazon will do the right thing and ship the device with a flashy "orchid" band and robust platinum stainless steel body.

Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker with Stress Management, Sleep Tracking, 24/7 Heart Rate Monitor, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Color Touchscreen, Up to 5 Days of Battery Life, Platinum Stainless Steel Body, Orchid Band $105 off (81%) Buy at Amazon





That's the only model currently marked down by a bonkers 105 bucks from a $129.95 list price, mind you, with all other versions continuing to fetch a decent but now completely unremarkable $50 less than usual.





By no means a full-blown alternative to the best smartwatches out there, the Fitbit Luxe does promise to fulfil a lot of health monitoring and fitness tracking tasks adequately (at the very least) while keeping the lights on an impressive 5 days between charges.





This undeniably beautiful, remarkably lightweight, and decidedly thin activity tracker can help manage your daily stress levels, keep an eye on your heart rate, improve the quality of your sleep, and of course, count your steps, estimate calorie burn, monitor your breathing, and a bunch of other valuable things for your general wellbeing.





The so-called "jewelry design" is undoubtedly the Fitbit Luxe's key selling point and main distinguishing factor over its rivals for the title of top fitness tracker in 2023, and impressively enough, the sleek and stylish device can also survive water immersion up to 50 meters, which means that you can keep it on your wrist while swimming without a worry in the world. What more could you want at such an unbelievably low price?