Fitbit’s best fitness tracker drops to its lowest price on Amazon (again)
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Fitbit Charge 5 is the ideal fitness tracker for active people. The wearable device offers advanced fitness and health tracking features, as well as stress management tools, an on-wrist ECG app and much more. If you’re in the market for such a product, you can’t go wrong with Fitbit’s fitness tracker, especially at this price.
Introduced back in 2021, the Charge 5 is considered Fitbit’s best fitness tracker to date. Its original price made it even more appealing, so it’s safe to say that it’s always a great deal when it goes on sale. After more than two years on the market, Fitbit Charge 5 went from $180 to just $150, but the fitness tracker is almost always discounted at one of the many US retailers.
This time around, Amazon has decided to go over the top with the discount on Fitbit’s Charge 5, so it brought the price down below $100 for the first time. This is one of the best Fitbit Charge 5 deals we’ve been able to track, matching a previous promotion that ran back in November at Best Buy and Amazon.
You can even answer calls from your wrist, although you won’t be able to speak, you’ll still have to use your Android or iPhone to continue the conversation. Speaking of which, the Fitbit Charge 5 is fully compatible with phones running Apple iOS 13.4 and Android 10 or higher.
Before you make your purchase, make sure to pick the Graphite/Black version, as the other two colors (Lunar White/Soft Gold and Steel Blue/Platinum) are getting a much smaller discount. Also, don't forget to check out our Fitbit Charge 5 review while you're at it.
If you’re looking for an advanced fitness tracker that’s also very cheap, you definitely can’t go wrong with the Fitbit Charge 5. This thing has just about everything you would expect from the fitness tracker, including heart rate and sleep monitor, daily workout memory, Oxymeter (SpO2), stress tracking, ECG app, skin temperature tracking, health and wellness reminders, and much more.
