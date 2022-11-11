Get the incredibly feature-packed Fitbit Charge 5 tracker at a new all-time low price





If you're looking for just such a wearable device that's not quite a full-fledged smartwatch but that can show notifications on a reasonably high-quality display while also offering stellar battery life, now might be the perfect time to pull the trigger at your preferred major retailer before Christmas.

Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Fitness and Health Tracker with GPS, Stress Management Tools, Sleep Tracking, 24/7 Heart Rate Monitoring, Three Colors $50 off (33%) Buy at Amazon Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Fitness and Health Tracker with GPS, Stress Management Tools, Sleep Tracking, 24/7 Heart Rate Monitoring, Three Colors $50 off (33%) $99 95 $149 95 Buy at BestBuy





That's because the likes of Amazon and Best Buy are already selling the incredibly feature-packed Charge 5 at a Black Friday-grade discount of $50 from a list price permanently reduced from $180 to $150 a while back.





All in all therefore, you can spend 80 bucks less right now than you would have last year or slash 33 percent off the "regular" price of the Fitbit Charge 5 these past few months. Of course, the 2021-released fitness tracker did drop under $150 a couple of times before, but never this low (at least as far as we know).





Similar in many ways in terms of its internal components with the freshly discounted Fitbit Versa 4 smartwatch , the Charge 5 can certainly do a lot of "advanced" stuff for its new all-time low price, constantly keeping an eye on your heart rate, closely and comprehensively monitoring your sleep duration and quality, managing your daily stress levels, and of course, supervising your runs and outdoor workout sessions with built-in GPS connectivity.





Nowhere near as large or as sharp as the aforementioned Versa 4's display, the touchscreen on the Fitbit Charge 5 is a full color affair, nonetheless allowing the affordable wearable to last up to an impressive seven days between charges.





At the end of the day, we can't think of a product that quite compares with the Charge 5 at the time of this writing at a similar price, which tells you everything you need to know about the appeal of this technically not-Black Friday deal.