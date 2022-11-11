 Get the incredibly feature-packed Fitbit Charge 5 tracker at a new all-time low price - PhoneArena
Galaxy S22 Ultra early Black Friday deal

Get the incredibly feature-packed Fitbit Charge 5 tracker at a new all-time low price

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Get the incredibly feature-packed Fitbit Charge 5 tracker at a new all-time low price
Released more than a year ago at a recommended US price of $180 with a pretty much unbeatable list of fitness features and health monitoring tools, the Fitbit Charge 5 is still arguably the best activity tracker money can buy.

If you're looking for just such a wearable device that's not quite a full-fledged smartwatch but that can show notifications on a reasonably high-quality display while also offering stellar battery life, now might be the perfect time to pull the trigger at your preferred major retailer before Christmas.

Fitbit Charge 5

Advanced Fitness and Health Tracker with GPS, Stress Management Tools, Sleep Tracking, 24/7 Heart Rate Monitoring, Three Colors
$50 off (33%)
Buy at Amazon

Fitbit Charge 5

Advanced Fitness and Health Tracker with GPS, Stress Management Tools, Sleep Tracking, 24/7 Heart Rate Monitoring, Three Colors
$50 off (33%)
$99 95
$149 95
Buy at BestBuy

That's because the likes of Amazon and Best Buy are already selling the incredibly feature-packed Charge 5 at a Black Friday-grade discount of $50 from a list price permanently reduced from $180 to $150 a while back.

All in all therefore, you can spend 80 bucks less right now than you would have last year or slash 33 percent off the "regular" price of the Fitbit Charge 5 these past few months. Of course, the 2021-released fitness tracker did drop under $150 a couple of times before, but never this low (at least as far as we know).

Similar in many ways in terms of its internal components with the freshly discounted Fitbit Versa 4 smartwatch, the Charge 5 can certainly do a lot of "advanced" stuff for its new all-time low price, constantly keeping an eye on your heart rate, closely and comprehensively monitoring your sleep duration and quality, managing your daily stress levels, and of course, supervising your runs and outdoor workout sessions with built-in GPS connectivity.

Nowhere near as large or as sharp as the aforementioned Versa 4's display, the touchscreen on the Fitbit Charge 5 is a full color affair, nonetheless allowing the affordable wearable to last up to an impressive seven days between charges.

At the end of the day, we can't think of a product that quite compares with the Charge 5 at the time of this writing at a similar price, which tells you everything you need to know about the appeal of this technically not-Black Friday deal.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Reliable parental controls for your kid's phone: Wondershare FamiSafe
Reliable parental controls for your kid's phone: Wondershare FamiSafe
The next big OnePlus Nord mid-ranger leaks out with 120Hz screen, 108MP camera, and more
The next big OnePlus Nord mid-ranger leaks out with 120Hz screen, 108MP camera, and more
The world's first foldable iPhone is real (kind of) and it actually works (not for long)
The world's first foldable iPhone is real (kind of) and it actually works (not for long)
Samsung's Galaxy A53 5G mid-ranger is incredibly already getting stable Android 13 with One UI 5
Samsung's Galaxy A53 5G mid-ranger is incredibly already getting stable Android 13 with One UI 5
New Monster Hunter game coming to mobile in 2023
New Monster Hunter game coming to mobile in 2023
New York Times makes important changes to Wordle
New York Times makes important changes to Wordle

Popular stories

Amazon is running an incredible pre-Black Friday Apple Watch Series 8 sale
Amazon is running an incredible pre-Black Friday Apple Watch Series 8 sale
The industry-leading Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds are on sale at a new record low price
The industry-leading Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds are on sale at a new record low price
Best Buy has one Surface Pro 8 model (with keyboard) on sale at a huge Black Friday 2022 discount
Best Buy has one Surface Pro 8 model (with keyboard) on sale at a huge Black Friday 2022 discount
Crazy new Microsoft Surface Duo deal makes the cheap foldable concept a reality
Crazy new Microsoft Surface Duo deal makes the cheap foldable concept a reality
This 'premium' Lenovo tablet with all-day battery life is the ultimate Black Friday 2022 steal
This 'premium' Lenovo tablet with all-day battery life is the ultimate Black Friday 2022 steal
Crisp Galaxy S23 and S23+ renders give a more realistic look at moderately refreshed devices
Crisp Galaxy S23 and S23+ renders give a more realistic look at moderately refreshed devices
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless