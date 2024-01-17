First camera samples with the Galaxy S24 Ultra: here's how they look next to S23 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro Max
Samsung's Galaxy S24 series is official, and even though all of the lineup is getting some of that AI goodness to elevate its camera system to the next level, it is the Galaxy S24 Ultra that offers the best of the best Sammy has to offer.
We wanted to get an idea of how that new 50MP 5X telephoto camera compared to the 10MP 10X telephoto on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, as well as the 12MP 5X on the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Keep in mind that all of these cameras feature a periscope lens that allows them to achieve incredible zoom without the need to be physically big and take up a lot of space.
We also wanted to check out the new color tuning solution which is supposed to make colors appear more natural and true to life. But before we go on, let's take a look at the samples first:
It doesn't take much to notice that Samsung is speaking the truth when it claims the Galaxy S24 has more natural colors. Of course, it is difficult to say when taking shots in an artificially lit environment, not to mention that these are just quick snapshots taking during our hands-on experience with the phone. That being said, that overly saturated and contrasty look seems to be a thing of the past now.
As for the new 5X telephoto camera, at least from the little one can tell from indoors photos, it seems to be fairing just as well at 10x zoom as its predecessor's dedicated 10x snapper, and significantly better than the iPhone 15 Pro Max. We will do a proper in-depth test of this, and the rest of the camera system though, so make sure you come to see how the S24 Ultra compares to its biggest competition.
