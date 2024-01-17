First camera samples with the Galaxy S24 Ultra: here's how they look next to S23 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro Max





Preorder Galaxy S24 Ultra at up to $970 off with a trade-in The mightiest of all, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is now up for preorder at the official store. The smartphone with next-gen AI capabilities can now be yours at up to $750 off with an enhanced trade-in credit. You also get a free storage upgrade on Samsung, plus an extra $50 Exclusive Samsung credit by following our link. As if that's not enough, there's a gift – a $100 instant Samsung Credit alongside your preorder. $870 off (61%) Trade-in Gift $549 99 $1419 99 Pre-order at Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra at Best Buy: FREE storage upgrade + Gift! You can also preoder Galaxy S24 Ultra at Best Buy. Right now, the smartphone arrives with a FREE storage upgrade, meaning you get the 512GB model at the price of the 256GB one. To top it off, you receive an $150 gift card on Best Buy with your preorder. $200 off (13%) Gift $1299 99 $1499 99 Pre-order at BestBuy





We wanted to get an idea of how that new 50MP 5X telephoto camera compared to the 10MP 10X telephoto on the Galaxy S23 Ultra , as well as the 12MP 5X on the iPhone 15 Pro Max . Keep in mind that all of these cameras feature a periscope lens that allows them to achieve incredible zoom without the need to be physically big and take up a lot of space.





We also wanted to check out the new color tuning solution which is supposed to make colors appear more natural and true to life. But before we go on, let's take a look at the samples first: We also wanted to check out the new color tuning solution which is supposed to make colors appear more natural and true to life. But before we go on, let's take a look at the samples first:

















It doesn't take much to notice that Samsung is speaking the truth when it claims the Galaxy S24 has more natural colors. Of course, it is difficult to say when taking shots in an artificially lit environment, not to mention that these are just quick snapshots taking during our hands-on experience with the phone. That being said, that overly saturated and contrasty look seems to be a thing of the past now.





As for the new 5X telephoto camera, at least from the little one can tell from indoors photos, it seems to be fairing just as well at 10x zoom as its predecessor's dedicated 10x snapper, and significantly better than the iPhone 15 Pro Max . We will do a proper in-depth test of this, and the rest of the camera system though, so make sure you come to see how the S24 Ultra compares to its biggest competition.