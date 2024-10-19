OPPO Find X8 Series camera ring design teased

Render of Oppo Find X8 in blue. | Image credit — Evan Blass

Recommended Stories

The Find X8 series will consist of two models: the Find X8 and the Find X8 Pro. The Find X8 will reportedly sport a 6.59-inch screen, while the Pro will boast a larger 6.78-inch panel. In terms of dimensions, the Find X8 is 7.84mm thick and weighs 193g, while the Pro is slightly larger at 8.24mm thick and 215g in weight.But Oppo isn't stopping with just phones. The October 24th event will also see the launch of the Enco X3 TWS earbuds and the Pad 3 Pro tablet. These new additions to the Oppo ecosystem further demonstrate the company's commitment to providing a wide range of tech products.The Find X8 series is shaping up to be a strong contender in the smartphone market. The combination of sleek design, advanced camera features, and powerful performance is likely to appeal to a wide range of users. While the intricate camera ring design is a nice touch, I'm personally more interested in the overall performance and user experience of the devices. As a tech enthusiast, I'm eager to see how the Find X8 series performs in real-world usage and how it stacks up against the competition.If I were to consider purchasing a phone from the Find X8 series, I would lean towards the Pro model due to its larger screen size. However, the final decision would depend on a variety of factors, including the price, camera capabilities, and battery life. I'm looking forward to learning more about the Find X8 series at the official launch event.