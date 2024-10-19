See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!

OPPO Find X8 Series camera ring design teased

By
0comments
Oppo
A render of the OPPO Find X8 Series
Render of Oppo Find X8 in blue. | Image credit — Evan Blass

Oppo is gearing up for the launch of its Find X8 series on October 24th, and the company has been steadily building excitement by teasing details about the new phones. After a recent design reveal and leaked color options, Oppo is now focusing on the intricate detailing of the Find X8's camera ring. This design element emphasizes the company's commitment to "precision, craftsmanship, and attention to detail" in all of its devices.  

The camera ring design is reminiscent of a watch bezel, adding a touch of elegance to the phone's aesthetics. It's a visually striking feature that is sure to catch the light in interesting ways, giving the phone a dynamic look.


The Find X8 series will consist of two models: the Find X8 and the Find X8 Pro. The Find X8 will reportedly sport a 6.59-inch screen, while the Pro will boast a larger 6.78-inch panel. In terms of dimensions, the Find X8 is 7.84mm thick and weighs 193g, while the Pro is slightly larger at 8.24mm thick and 215g in weight.

But Oppo isn't stopping with just phones. The October 24th event will also see the launch of the Enco X3 TWS earbuds and the Pad 3 Pro tablet. These new additions to the Oppo ecosystem further demonstrate the company's commitment to providing a wide range of tech products.

The Find X8 series is shaping up to be a strong contender in the smartphone market. The combination of sleek design, advanced camera features, and powerful performance is likely to appeal to a wide range of users. While the intricate camera ring design is a nice touch, I'm personally more interested in the overall performance and user experience of the devices. As a tech enthusiast, I'm eager to see how the Find X8 series performs in real-world usage and how it stacks up against the competition.

If I were to consider purchasing a phone from the Find X8 series, I would lean towards the Pro model due to its larger screen size. However, the final decision would depend on a variety of factors, including the price, camera capabilities, and battery life. I'm looking forward to learning more about the Find X8 series at the official launch event.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

