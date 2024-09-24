Files by Google experiments with new tablet-friendly layout

The app might soon feature a two-column layout



The upcoming UI update changes things by placing all the home page elements in a column on the left while the selected folder or category appears on the right. This new layout promises a much better advantage of the bigger screen, allowing you to browse through your files more smoothly without needing to constantly return to the home page to access a new folder or category.







Files by Google UI before (the first two images) and after. | Image credit – Android Authority/AssembleDebug

When you interact with the search bar, it still brings up a full-screen search UI. However, the context menu now appears in a smaller column on the left. Plus, the Scan button has been shifted to the bottom right corner of that left column, making space for more buttons in the right column.



As the report indicates, this new UI in Files by Google is available in version 1.4831.672243909.0, but it's only for devices running Android 15 . This means it might not make its way to Android 14 , suggesting it's tied to updates brought by the latest OS version.I think shifting the app's layout for better functionality on larger screens is a savvy move. Withgaining traction and tablets increasingly used for productivity tasks like document editing, project collaboration, and file access, this change would be a great addition. If Google goes through with it, it'll be a welcome upgrade.