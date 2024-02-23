Feel the time: Pixel Watch might soon get a vibration time-telling feature

Pixel Watch

Looks like there will be two vibration choices: Digits and Terse. In Digits, yourwill do a long vibe for 10 and a short vibe for one. With Terse, the time rounds off to the nearest quarter, and the watch gives a short vibe for every 15 minutes. Also, Google might offer up to five vibe speeds for more personalization.Since not many users seem to spot this new feature on their, it suggests Google is doing A/B testing through a server-side push. To check if it's on your, go to Settings > Vibrations. But even if you see the option, chances are it won't work just yet.This new feature is a cool way to check the time without glancing at your watch or in situations where you don't want to light up the watch, such as during a meeting or in a movie theater. The Apple Watch has a similar feature called "Taptic Time," which even does a Morse Code readout.Right now, it's not clear if this new vibration feature will only be for theor if it'll come to the first-gen, too. Since this feature popped up now, it seems Google might include it in the March 2024 Pixel Feature Drop. But we'll have to wait to be sure. Keep an eye out for updates.