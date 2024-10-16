Facer watch faces are incompatible with Wear OS 5, but company is working with Google on the issue

Support team at Facer, October 2nd, 2024

I have always appreciated the variety and customization options that Facer offers for my smartwatch. The limited selection of watch faces available on the Play Store pales in comparison to the vast library offered by Facer. I am hopeful that Google and Facer will eventually find a solution that allows for both functionality and compatibility, ensuring that users can continue to enjoy the diverse and creative watch faces that Facer provides.