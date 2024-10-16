Facer watch faces are incompatible with Wear OS 5, but company is working with Google on the issue
Google's Wear OS 5 update has brought about a significant change in the way watch faces operate, leading to compatibility problems with Facer, a widely-used watch face marketplace. Facer has been a popular platform for Android smartwatch users, providing a vast collection of watch faces with diverse features and designs. However, due to the recent changes in Wear OS, Facer is no longer compatible with the latest version.
Facer encounters several challenges with the Watch Face Format. One major hurdle is the requirement for individual submission of watch faces to the Play Store. With over 500,000 faces available on Facer, this would pose a logistical challenge. Furthermore, the new format's limitations would result in a loss of functionality for many watch faces, including animations and interactive elements that Facer users have come to appreciate. This could significantly impact the user experience and limit the creative possibilities for watch face designers.
Despite these challenges, Facer has been actively engaged with Google to find a solution. However, as of now, no resolution has been reached. Consequently, smartwatches running Wear OS 5, such as the Pixel Watch 3 and Galaxy Watch 7, are unable to utilize Facer. Users with older watches are advised to postpone upgrading to Wear OS 5 if they wish to continue using Facer and its extensive library of watch faces. In the meantime, Facer plans to gradually introduce some of its watch faces to the Play Store under the new format. However, it remains unclear which faces will be made available and when.
The incompatibility stems from Google's introduction of the "Watch Face Format." This new format aims to enhance battery life and reduce maintenance requirements by eliminating executable code within watch faces. While this change offers long-term benefits for users, it has created obstacles for Facer and its user base.
If you are using a Wear OS watch with Wear OS 4 or earlier, nothing changes and you will still be able to access the largest catalog of watch faces in the world. This remains true even if this watch is updated to Wear OS 5.If you decide to upgrade to the Pixel Watch 3, Galaxy Watch7, or Galaxy Watch Ultra, you will unfortunately no longer be able to use Facer, the watch faces you purchased on our platform, or access all 500,000 watch faces from our catalog via your Facer Premium subscription.
Support team at Facer, October 2nd, 2024
Another issue arises with Facer's business model. The platform currently offers a subscription service that allows users access to a vast library of watch faces for a recurring fee. However, the new format's requirement for individual purchases would disrupt this model, potentially forcing users to re-purchase watch faces they already own. This could lead to dissatisfaction among Facer's loyal user base and financial implications for the company.
I have always appreciated the variety and customization options that Facer offers for my smartwatch. The limited selection of watch faces available on the Play Store pales in comparison to the vast library offered by Facer. I am hopeful that Google and Facer will eventually find a solution that allows for both functionality and compatibility, ensuring that users can continue to enjoy the diverse and creative watch faces that Facer provides.
