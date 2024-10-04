Subscribe to access exclusive content
Facebook revamps platform with local focus, AI integrations, and messenger communities

By
Screenshots from Facebook's revamp new features
Facebook just rolled out a slew of new features to make it easier to use and more helpful for finding things locally, exploring your interests, and connecting with people. These changes were announced at the Facebook IRL event the company recently held in Austin, Texas.

Finding local treasures

One of the most interesting new features is the "Local" tab. It's like a one-stop shop for everything happening in your area. You can find local events, cool stuff for sale in your neighborhood, and even groups of people who share your interests. Think of it as a digital community bulletin board. They're trying it out in a few cities like Austin, New York City, Los Angeles, and a few others.

Screenshots from Facebook&amp;#039;s revamp new features
Facebook's new Local tab. | Image credit — Meta


Facebook is also making it easier to find out about local events with a weekly digest. This gives you a heads-up on interesting things happening in your area, so you'll never miss out on the fun.

Explore your passions

Another new tab is called "Explore." This is where Facebook helps you dive deeper into your hobbies and interests. It's like having a personal guide who knows exactly what you're into. Whether you're into cooking, travel, or DIY projects, the Explore tab will show you more of what you love.

Facebook's new Explore tab on Android and iOS. | Images credit — Meta

Videos get an upgrade

If you love watching videos on Facebook, you're in luck, because Facebook is giving videos a bigger and better home on the platform. You'll be able to watch all kinds of videos, from short and funny Reels to longer videos and even live streams, all in one place.

Easier event invites

Planning a party or get-together? Facebook is making it super easy to invite people. You can now invite your Instagram followers to your Facebook events and even send invites through text and email.

Screenshots from Facebook&amp;#039;s revamp new features
Facebook event invites. | Images credit — Meta

AI is here to help

Facebook is using artificial intelligence (AI) to make the platform even better. They're testing a new feature in groups, where you can chat with an AI bot to get answers to your questions. It's like having a knowledgeable friend who's always there to help.

They're also using AI to summarize long conversations in groups, so you can quickly catch up on what's been discussed.

Facebook AI help in Groups. | Images credit — Meta

Facebook AI comment summaries. | Images credit — Meta

Introducing messenger communities

Facebook is also adding a new feature to Messenger called Communities. This is a great way for people with shared interests to connect and chat. It's like having a club where you can talk about your favorite topics with like-minded people.

These seem like really helpful updates for Facebook, especially the Local tab. Hopefully, with this change, it's going to be so much easier to find things to do in my area and connect with my community. The AI features sound pretty interesting too, and I can't wait to see how they work in practice. I think these changes will make Facebook a more useful and enjoyable platform for everyone.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna Romero

