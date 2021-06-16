Spotify's rebranded Locker Room mobile app rolling out globally as Greenroom

Spotify's rebranded Locker Room mobile app rolling out globally as Greenroom0
- New app branding (aka Greenroom) and a new overall look and feel
- The ability for any user to host or participate in live rooms
- A way to join Greenroom using your Spotify log-in info
- A new onboarding experience that puts users’ interests front and center
- Recording capabilities so you can complement your on-demand content with live conversations
- Chat controls to ensure the best possible experience
According to Spotify, more new programming to the platform spanning music, culture, and entertainment topics will be added to the app on top of the sports content the previous Locker Room app has been known for.
In its current state, Greenroom is meant to optimize interactivity and deep connections between participants in live rooms, as well as make it easier for artists to keep in touch with their fans.