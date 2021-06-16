$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Spotify's rebranded Locker Room mobile app rolling out globally as Greenroom

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile @cosminvasile
Jun 16, 2021, 5:41 PM
Spotify's rebranded Locker Room mobile app rolling out globally as Greenroom
Locker Room is the mobile app developed by Betty Labs, a studio that's been acquired by Spotify a few months ago. Originally, Locker Room was an invitation-only social platform dedicated to sports fans, but after being bought by Spotify, the app's goals have been expanded to accommodate music lovers too.

More importantly, the app has been renamed to Greenroom and released to more than 135 markets around the world. The new app is now available in its new form on both Android and iOS devices, and here are some of the new features added after Spotify's acquisition:

  • New app branding (aka Greenroom) and a new overall look and feel
  • The ability for any user to host or participate in live rooms
  • A way to join Greenroom using your Spotify log-in info
  • A new onboarding experience that puts users’ interests front and center
  • Recording capabilities so you can complement your on-demand content with live conversations
  • Chat controls to ensure the best possible experience

According to Spotify, more new programming to the platform spanning music, culture, and entertainment topics will be added to the app on top of the sports content the previous Locker Room app has been known for.

In its current state, Greenroom is meant to optimize interactivity and deep connections between participants in live rooms, as well as make it easier for artists to keep in touch with their fans.

