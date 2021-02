Facebook is reportedly developing a Clubhouse clone

“We’ve been connecting people through audio and video technologies for many years and are always exploring new ways to improve that experience for people,”

Last month, Elon Musk appeared on Clubhouse being interviewed by two tech experts, boosting tremendously the app popularity. To the point where servers struggled to deal with the overload. Now, it’s interesting that Facebook is so eager to launch another voice chat app. Especially when the social network has already tried to do something similar in the past.Some of you might remember CatchUp - an advanced voice call app that offers one-on-one calls, dedicated groups, and users' current status (muted, dialing, online, etc.). Facebook developed it under the same NPE Team last spring, but it quickly fell into obscurity. Some might argue that it’d be much easier for Facebook to just acquire Clubhouse while it’s still green (and cheap) like it did with Instagram and WhatsApp.The official comment from Facebook doesn’t bring anything to light, as expected.Emilie Haskell, a Facebook spokeswoman, said. In any case, it will be interesting to see where this one goes, so stay tuned.