The Exynos 2400 could break new chip-making grounds when it comes out
The Galaxy S23 series released last February was Samsung's first flagship phone lineup (and one of the best Android phones for 2023 so far) to come with the same chipset globally — the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Actually, it is a version of the chip that is specifically tuned for the company's high-end series.
That being said, a recent rumor hints that we might see an Exynos 2400 in the last quarter of this year. This comes from tipster Tech_Reve on Twitter, who says the new Samsung chipset will be built using a packaging technology called fan-out wafer-level packaging, or FoWLP. (via Android Headlines)
Despite these rumors, it is rather unlikely that Samsung will go back to adding Exynos chips to its flagship phones. The company has already signed a contract with Qualcomm for several years, and it is hard to imagine that it would go back on such a significant change in its manufacturing process.
More likely is that — if it's actually real — this supposed Exynos 2400 chip will be included in other Android devices. For example, there has already been word that the upcoming Pixel 8 Pro might rock an Exynos chipset from Samsung, albeit modified. There is also a slight chance they might be used in some of the company's other phones, like the Galaxy FE series.
Prior to this year, though, Samsung would release its new flagship phones in two versions: one with the latest Snapdragon chip from Qualcomm, and another with the best Exynos chip made by Samsung itself. Since the tech giant decided to ditch this approach in 2023, it did not release a new generation of Exynos, leaving 2022's Exynos 2200 the last of its kind.
The tipster goes on to clarify that FoWLP tech allows for the manufacturer to skip using a printed circuit board (PCB), resulting in thinner semiconductors with higher performance, as the chip is mounted straight to the silicon wafers. If we follow the logic here, this should translate to better device performance with higher power efficiency.
Will the Galaxy S24 series come with an Exynos chip?
All of these are just rumors at this point, though, so make sure you don't take them too seriously yet. There is plenty of time for more information to leak so we get a fuller picture of what Samsung is planning to do with its own silicon in the future.
