Benchmark test corroborates previous rumors: Exynos 2400 is a deca-core chipset





Before we go on, we should point out that neither Samsung nor Qualcomm have unveiled either chipset and both should be introduced later this month. An unnamed X tipster mentioned by GSMArena posted the results of two benchmark tests compared the scores on Powerboard 4.0 achieved by the GPU on the Exynos 2400 with the GPU on Qualcomm's current flagship, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. And while the final tally showed that the Adreno 740 GPU on the Qualcomm chip narrowly edged out the Samsung Xclipse 940 GPU (based on AMD's RDNA2 architecture) on the Exynos 2400, the score is irrelevant.





First of all, the Exynos 2400 chipset should be going up against the, not the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and secondly, there is a good chance that the Exynos 2400 was tested before the fine-tuning process ended. But what the Exynos 2400 benchmark test does confirm is that the Samsung chip will use a deca-core configuration which means it will be equipped with 10 CPU cores. The Exynos 2400 was tested on awhile the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy was tested on a Galaxy S23 handset.









According to tipster Ice Universe, the new Exynos chipset will have a 1+2+3+4 configuration starting with one Cortex-X4 prime CPU core running at a clock speed of 3.19GHz. There will be two performance Cortex-A720 CPU cores running at 2.9GHz, three more performance CPU cores, again, the Cortex-A720, with a maximum clock speed of 2.6GHz, and four efficiency Cortex-A520 CPU cores with a 1.95GHz clock speed.





The chipset will be integrated with Samsung's Exynos 5300 5G modem which has a maximum 10Gbps downlink speed. It also supports LPDDR5X RAM, UFS 4.0 storage, 8K 60FPS video recording, and up to a 320MP camera. The Exynos 2400 will also support two-way satellite communications similar to the iPhone's Emergency SOS via Satellite feature.





In other words, this is not your grandfather's Exynos application processor and those who end up with a Galaxy S24 handset powered by one might not notice a huge performance gap compared with Galaxy S24 models powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy. Will we have to worry about overheating? That fear might be left unanswered until the Exynos 2400 is officially announced.





