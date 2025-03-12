Is T-Mobile getting ready to announce something big this week?

GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

Something is afoot in "Magenta Land", but before you panic, it's important to keep in mind that T-Mobile is still making headlines for good reasons on occasion instead of always attracting customer outrage and negativity. Hence, we can't know for sure if what the "Un-carrier" is seemingly preparing to announce this week will be good or bad for its subscribers.

Technically, we can't even be certain that something will happen on Thursday, March 13 just yet, but for some reason, T-Mo appears to be waiting a massive wave of customer care calls to come in on that date. One such call center employee claims to have been offered unusually high bonuses for overtime work this week, and although the numbers seem to differ from one report to another, a few other Redditors have confirmed receiving similar notifications from their superiors.

In a nutshell, it definitely looks like something is brewing, and based on how much more money T-Mobile is ready to spend this week compared to a typical week for customer care reps, we can probably expect a big announcement impacting a lot of people across the nation.

Unfortunately, I can totally understand if a price hike is the first thing that comes to your mind when thinking about a possible move that could precipitate an avalanche of calls from angry T-Mobile users. But what if the wireless service provider is actually anticipating an onslaught of calls from customers interested in claiming some cool new deal or freebie?

That's obviously a possibility too, as is some kind of forced migration from old plans to new ones disguised as a promotion for long-time subscribers. Alas, a big "Un-carrier" move seems highly unlikely given the total lack of advance notice and T-Mo's clearer and clearer unwillingness to respect its industry-disrupting legacy nowadays.

In short, T-Mobile is certainly far more likely to infuriate (some of) its customers on Thursday, but a positive announcement... of some type is not to be ruled out just yet. Fingers crossed, everybody!
Adrian Diaconescu
